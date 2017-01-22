George Clooney Remembers Late Cousin Miguel Ferrer, Amid Rumors Amal Pregnant With Twins

Actor Miguel Ferrer, best known for his role on the hit series NCIS Los Angeles as well as Crossing Jordan, has sadly lost his battle with cancer. The talent passed away at home in Los Angeles at the age of 61, and his death has prompted a huge outpouring of tributes to the late actor.

Miguel Ferrer, famous for his roles in TV shows Twin Peaks and NCIS, has died aged 61 at his Los Angeles home https://t.co/IronLiseO1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2017

Miguel was the son to late actor Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney. He was also the cousin of actor George Clooney. The Hail Caesar actor shared a statement upon hearing news of his cousin’s passing as CBC shares.

“Today, history will mark giant changes in our world,” Clooney said, “and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day… pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

Actress Jill Hennessey also tweeted a touching memory about her late co-star and how Ferrer would always make the cast laugh between takes, while the producer of NCIS Los Angeles, R. Scott Gemmill also shared how kind and hilarious the actor was. CBC also relays the statement given by Gemmill saying Ferrer was “a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence onscreen, a wicked sense of humour and a huge heart.”

‘Miguel made the world brighter’: George Clooney pays tribute to his cousin, actor Miguel Ferrer, who died Thursday https://t.co/hJKMNZMbLG pic.twitter.com/lazLY8i07E — CBC News (@CBCNews) January 20, 2017

Interestingly enough, Ferrer had talents not only as an actor, but musically as well. He certainly displayed similar talents to both his mother and father and will undoubtedly be missed by loved ones, co-stars, peers and fans.

Clooney, although likely quite saddened by the news and maintaining focus on paying respect to his cousin’s after his passing, is all the while hounded by rumors that he and his wife Amal Clooney are expecting twins.

The high-profile couple has been steadily in the headlines for similar claims over the past two years, ever since George stated that he and Amal would like to have children. Although the pair seems set to eventually welcome a family, the current rumors have yet to be verified and may simply end up being pure fabrication.

The Daily Mail has run with the story sharing that Amal has been spotted with a bit of a rounded tummy.

“The looker seemed to have a bit of a belly at the Credit Suisse Women Of Impact dinner in Davos Switzerland on Tuesday,”

Why is everyone obsessing over Amal Clooney’s possible pregnancy? https://t.co/IPilZUVdK6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 22, 2017

As the publication notes, the rumors began when the beauty seemed to display a bit of a bump while donning a gorgeous floral dress at a screening in London on January 9 and then again in another ensemble at the said dinner in Davos Switzerland on Tuesday.

In Touch Weekly has taken the rumor even further, claiming that the human rights barrister is pregnant with twins- a boy and a girl.

“Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl, When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough. But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy.”

That’s a lot of detail to be known this early on, but if it is yet to be shut down, the rumor could certainly be entirely true. However, the pattern over the past year or so points to this new claim being fiction. As noted, George and Amal Clooney have shared an interest in expanding their family in future, yet with the hectic schedule of the 38-year-old barrister and 55-year-old notable actor, it does not seem as though children are on their list of must-haves this year. But who knows, maybe this time the claims are legitimate.

[Feature Image by Mike Marsland/Getty Images]