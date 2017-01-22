Would ‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Make It On Dancing With The Stars? Carrie Ann Inaba Thinks So

Kelly Ripa’s close friend Carrie Ann Inaba thinks that the host of Live could win Dancing With the Stars if she chose to compete in the long-running ABC dance show.

Carrie Ann, a long-time judge of Dance With the Stars, told Closer Weekly during a recent interview that she would be thrilled if Kelly Ripa joined the show. The 49-year-old, who recently got engaged to Robb Derringer, said Ripa’s physical fitness and her musical sense would make her very successful on the show.

“I would love to have her on the show!” Carrie Ann said. “But she always tells me, ‘Oh, I would put everybody to shame!’ And I believe she would because I know that she’s so physically fit, she’s such a fantastic athlete and she’s so musical and she’s such a great performer, and she’s funny – all of the qualities that could make her a winner.”

Despite Carrie Ann’s excitement and optimism, Kelly Ripa has not yet decided to join Dancing With the Stars. It is unlikely that the 46-year-old would be a part of the show’s upcoming 24th season which is scheduled to start on March 20th.

“I think she’d do really well [on the show]. I don’t know [if she’d ever come on],” Carrie Ann stressed. “She used to say she wanted to do it, but now she says she would put everybody to shame and I kind of believe her.”

Carrie Ann said if Kelly Ripa would not join Dancing With the Stars as a competitor, she would trilled to have the Live With Kelly host as a guest judge.

“She’d be great as a guest judge. We’ve had Robin Roberts in the past… who was wonderful,” Carrie Ann said. “I think, because [Kelly] is such a fan of the show, she’d be fantastic and fun, I love that woman, I love Kelly!”

It is unlikely that Kelly Ripa would be appearing on Dancing With the Stars either to compete or as a guest judge any time soon as she has her hands full with Live. Ripa’s show has been without a permanent co-host for some time now.

More than 50 personalities have appeared on Live as guest co-hosts since April 2016 when Michael Strahan left the show for Good Morning America.

Kelly Ripa and other members of Live’s production team were reportedly not informed about Strahan’s decision to leave until a few minutes before ABC executives made the announcement. The move did not sit well with Ripa who took some days off after Strahan’s exit.

The vacancy at Live and the nature of Strahan’s departure has led to constant speculations about who ABC would finally pick to co-host the long-running show.

Several high-profile personalities including CNN’S Anderson Cooper and Megyn Kelly, who recently left Fox News for NBC, have been linked with the job, Celebrity Dirty Laundry reported. Both Cooper and Kelly have appeared on Live as Kelly Ripa’s guest co-hosts.

Megyn Kelly’s appearance on Live a day after the American elections led the show to have its highest ratings since Strahan’s departure.

Whether she chooses to appear on Dancing With The Stars or not, Kelly Ripa would have something special to look forward to this year as she has been named as part of the newest inductees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame 2017, Philly reported.

The morning show host, who was born in New Jersey would be inducted along with musicians Wyclef Jean, and Tommy James. Businessman Alfred Koeppe, boxer Chuck Wepner, and soccer player Carli Lloyd were also included in the list of 15 inductees.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony is reportedly scheduled to be held on May 7.