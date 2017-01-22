Taylor Swift Tweets Support For Women’s March: Twitter Reacts

Taylor Swift has kept quiet on most political matters other than her thoughts on feminism and experience with sexism in the music industry. The singer has been slammed in the past for not speaking up during the 2016 election. While other celebrities like Katy Perry, Beyoncé, and Chance the Rapper were telling young adults to go out and vote, the singer has mostly kept her mouth shut.

The 26-year-old has only spoken up when she stood in line and simply told her fans to vote back in November. But on Saturday, Jan. 21, Swift took to Twitter to comment on the Women’s March since the event was gaining attention on social media. Katy Perry, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, and Tinashe were just some of the many singers who were in attendance across the nation. However, Swift decided to share her sentiments from home.

In her short and simple tweet, the songwriter applauded the people who showed their support for the Women’s March, which turned out the be the largest projected protest in history.

“So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day,” Swift simply tweeted on Saturday evening, reports the Daily News.

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

The pop star never revealed her thoughts on the election. She only posted a photo of her standing in line to cast her ballot last November and encouraging her fans to vote as well.

Today is the day. Go out and VOTE ???????? A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:01am PST

After Swift’s post, the question, “Who is Taylor Swift voting for?” went viral on social media. It was also a popular search term on Google and other major search engines. Others observed Swift’s outfit and noticed that she wore a similar cold-shoulder sweater that BFF Lena Dunham wore when she met Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton. Most slammed Swift for being an opportunistic feminist during her 1989 era only to back down during the election.

On the flip side, Swift has dated a Kennedy and is friends with Dunham. She also hinted that she voted for Obama in 2008, and appeared in an Instagram photo with a friend that included the pro-Clinton hashtag “#ImWitHer,” notes Fusion.net.

#imwithher #hillary2016 #hillary #hillary #hillary A photo posted by tara summers (@tarasummers) on Oct 6, 2016 at 5:43am PDT

In a profile of Swift published in Rolling Stone shortly after the 2008 election, Vanessa Grigoriadis made this interesting note about the singer.

“She’s constantly worried about saying something that could be construed as offensive to her fans, and even swats away a question about her political preferences before conceding that she supports the president.”

The “Bad Blood” singer also mentioned in the interview that she wants to remain responsible for everything she says and does and does not want to upset her parents, who are rumored to be staunch Republicans.

The active supporters on Saturday’s Women’s March included Beyonce, Demi Lovato, and Rihanna. Many A-list celebrities attended the “sister marches” and Women’s March on D.C. in person, including model Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Chastain, Cher, Blake Lively, America Ferrara, Ashley Judd, Zendaya, Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Stewart, Amy Schumer, Scarlet Johannson, among others.

Fans weren’t happy about Swift’s tweet. Most of them took to the social media site to remark that the singer should have shown support by showing up to the event instead.

@taylorswift13 This is gross opportunism. Be better. — Chris Rollins (@chrisrollins_) January 22, 2017

If you were really for feminism you would have spoken up against Donald Trump instead of just saying to vote on Election Day @taylorswift13 — alyssa (@SOLONIALLRlSE) January 21, 2017

@taylorswift13 you got a bad leg or something? Why didn't you March? — Effie (@MetallicKaty) January 21, 2017

@taylorswift13 then why didn't you say anything during the presidential campaign when we could've made it so that this didn't have to happen — Rachel (@ladyofthelorde) January 21, 2017

@taylorswift13 but where were you during the entire election? — Jordan Ross (@jordanrosstv) January 22, 2017

lol @ taylor swift expressing solidarity with women today like she didn't remain ambiguous about who she supported during the election — champagne unhapi (@AtomSiraullo) January 22, 2017

I am TIRED of your white feminism. Do better. @taylorswift13 — alyssa (@SOLONIALLRlSE) January 21, 2017

Katy perry, Ariana grande, Taylor swift & miley Cyrus practicing what they preach at the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/qtj1IQC4Ha — ???? (@JustinOutsold) January 21, 2017

Funny how no one from "Taylor Swift's feminist squad" isn't at women's march to support women — Noya (@noyavic) January 21, 2017

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are no where to be seen in the #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/JBwYhCsZ23 — dakota moss (@MileyGrunge) January 21, 2017

According to a report via Music.Mic, Swift’s silence on the election has been “deafening.” The singer could have made use of her time off to inspire fans to think seriously about the election and get out and vote. Or, she could have simply inspired them to get involved and make a change in the world.

In 2012, she explained to Time magazine why she never discusses politics in her music or on her social media accounts.

“I follow [the election], and I try to keep myself as educated and informed as possible. But I don’t talk about politics because it might influence other people. And I don’t think that I know enough in life to be telling people who to vote for.”

Ani Johnson, associate professor of Music Business at Berklee College of Music and International lecturer and consultant in music licensing, marketing and strategic startups, spoke to Mic.com. She revealed that the big reason why Swift is so quiet about politics because she doesn’t want to lose her conservative fan base that she built up ever since her debut.

“She caters to a white audience that used to be country and then crossed over into pop. She has to ‘stay sweet,’ ‘stay demure’ – the perfect picture of the blond, blue-eyed, true blue, young American girl. She can’t afford to speak up and lose sales from her red state, Republican base.”

Johnson then added that the singer’s image portrays “a pretty girl who sings about love and has ‘effectively’ nothing in her head.”

taylor swift only cares about money, she knows that a great part of her sales come from that racist white people who voted for trump — malek (@viewsfromalek) January 21, 2017

Swift’s silence on politics comes down to one thing only: “money,” says Jeff Rabhan, chairperson of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University. Country music fans – and the industry in general – turned its back on the Dixie Chicks after they protested against President George W. Bush at a show in London.

“It’s always about money,” Rabhan explained. “Whatever Taylor Swift’s views are, and they’re probably more significantly liberal than her audiences. She’s more than a country artist of course, but that’s her base. That’s her core. To come out against the views of her base is suicide.”

Taylor Swift still has been quiet about the election up until now. While it’s highly unlikely that she will write a politically charged song during her hiatus, fans will be waiting to see if she will ever speak out. But to stay silent in an election and presidency where Trump continues to bash people, including women and people of color, is baffling to some people. What are your thoughts on Swift’s tweet? Sound off below in the comments section.

