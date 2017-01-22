Savannah Chrisley Accused Of Texting And Driving Before Car Wreck

Savannah Chrisley is being accused of texting while driving, which some believe to be the cause of the recent car accident where she injured her vertebra. She was quick to fire back at the internet trolls who are making these accusations.
A few days ago, the Chrisley Knows Best star was rushed to the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rammed into a railing. Savannah shared the news in social media along with a photo of herself on the hospital bed and the wreck itself.
I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word…I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn't help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren't near as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness. Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I'll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world. The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I'm going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all ❤️ -SFC-
A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on
While many have been checking in on Savannah Chrisley’s condition since the accident and are hoping she will be back on her feet soon, many choose to get to the bottom of how the car wreck happened in the first place.
Some say that she was texting behind the wheel. Others hit her with vile comments about how it was all her fault Savannah wrecked her car. All these accusations truly hurt the 19-year-old reality star.
Chrisley recently opened up to People about the mean things that users have been sending her through her social media in the wake of the car wreck.
“It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was doing this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on. They somehow want to blame my parents and say, ‘She deserves it, she had it coming.'”
Savannah says she is upset and at the same time mad about it, adding that she cannot wrap her head around how these individuals can play experts of the horrible wreck, which they have not the slightest idea about.
“People in the world see what we put on social media and they see the show and think they know everything about us, but they have no idea. People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for.”
Chrisley maintains that she was, in no way, texting and driving before the accident. She explains that she was not able to hit the brakes “to the full extent” after the floor mat rolled up, making them difficult to get to.
She adds that she attempted to tug the mat back in place with one hand and then kept her other hand on the wheel, but because it was foggy, she did not see anything, ultimately losing control and wrecking the vehicle into the guardrail.
Despite the swelling negativity, Chrisley chooses to look at the bright side of the situation, which is the fact that she got out of the car wreck alive.
“Now I look back and think, ‘What if I were texting? What if I didn’t have a seatbelt on?’ It could’ve been way worse. I’m just glad I had a seatbelt on.”
Savannah chooses to focus on the support and prayers her beloved Chrisley clan, her friends and fans have been showering her rather than the nasty remarks hurled to her by haters and trolls. She has been getting a lot of love ever since the accident with USA Network president Chris McCumber as one of her well-wishers.
Her vertebra injury from the car wreck meant Savannah Chrisley will be experiencing pain throughout her neck, back and shoulders while her fingers and hands will stay numb.
On her Instagram post as seen above, Savannah said that it will take “a month or so” to fully recuperate physically. The self-made millionaire Todd Chrisley’s daughter also feels spiritual and mental healing is in order.
Despite this, fans would not miss the star in the small screen seeing that Chrisley Knows Best will be back with its fifth season on February 21 on USA Network.
Savannah Chrisley sees the car wreck as a wake-up call and God’s way to show her “what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him.”
[Featured Image by David Becker/Stringer/Getty Images]