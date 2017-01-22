Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Together? Kate’s Brother Oliver Jokes About Relationship Rumors

Are Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson together? That’s the rumor that’s been circulating for the past few days, ever since tabloid magazines started suggesting that the Oceans Thirteen actor had moved in with Kate. And it’s a rumor that Kate Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, is having a hearty laugh at.

First, a little background. As you know, Brad Pitt recently went back on the market after news broke that he and his second wife, Angelina Jolie, had called it quits after a decade-long relationship (and two-year marriage)

With Brad newly available, that got the rumor mill started. Was he cheating on Angelina? And if so, with whom? Somehow the rumor mill churned up the name “Kate Hudson,” and the tabloid media ran with it. Then Star Magazine published the salacious headline “Brad Moves In!” insinuating that Brad had moved into Kate Hudson’s house.

Brad Pitt se muda con Kate Hudson! LOL! [Star] https://t.co/7TNPGUafCu pic.twitter.com/4jewVA79Dl — Jennifer García (@_JeenniferG) January 19, 2017

A couple of points need to be made here. First, as People points out, Star Magazine published the claim that Brad had moved in with Kate with “absolutely zero evidence.” Second, such wild and unsubstantiated claims are par for the course for the American tabloid, so anything Star Magazine says must be taken with a grain of salt (or better yet, a few tablespoonfuls of salt).

The one person who seems to be having the most fun with all of these rumors is Brad’s apparent (if you believe Star) soon-to-be brother-in-law, Kate Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson. The Rules of Engagement star took to Instagram late last week to joke about the rumors, by posting a photo of the offending magazine cover.

A photo posted by Oliver Hudson (@theoliverhudson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Hudson captioned the image with some snark (and a bit of crudeness) about the whole situation.

“Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as sh*t! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!!”

He also joked that the newest addition to the Hudson family is causing strain with the existing Hudson family.

“He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying “All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!”

Finally, Hudson finished his “rant” with a plea for Pitt to go somewhere else.

“so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f**k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..”

In case you didn’t pick up on it, the whole thing was a giant put-on. Brad Pitt has not moved in with Kate Hudson, nor has he muscled his way into the family, smoked Oliver’s weed, and generally made a nuisance of himself. It’s all satire – like an Onion article, only on Instagram.

Oliver Hudson isn’t the only member of Kate Hudson’s family to brush off rumors that Brad and Kate are together. As The Toronto Sun reports, members of the tabloid press have even been cornering members of the family to get confirmation or denial about the relationship.

As of this writing, neither Brad Pitt nor Kate Hudson has personally responded to rumors that they’re together.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]