Little Girl Dies At Head Start: Dearborn Heights Police Rules Death As Accidental

A little girl dies at Head Start, but Dearborn Heights Police rules the death as accidental, Click on Detroit reports.

Three-year-old Lilly sustained life-threatening injuries after a table-like structure, which was attached to a wall, fell on top of the little girl. She was rushed to Oakwood Beaumont Hospital by the Dearborn Heights Fire Rescue, but was announced dead shortly after arrival.

Dearborn Heights police made a statement regarding the tragic accident.

Dearborn Heights Fire/Rescue transported the child to Oakwood Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, where the child subsequently died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Sandi Jacokes, the mother of little Lilly, is devastated by the loss of her daughter. She couldn’t explain just how heartbroken she was when she was called to the hospital that day.

“I didn’t know what else to do. She’s my best friend and Lilly is my little baby. It’s just been very hard.”

Robert Compton, the owner of Walker’s Speakeasy and the place of employment for Sandi, felt very sorry for Lilly’s mother and family.

“You can’t put a price on children, and when it’s innocent like this, where there is such a tragic accident to someone young, we just felt we should help as much as we can.”

The little girl’s mother had been raising Lilly, her twin sister, and their brother all by herself. A local bar is having a spaghetti dinner and raffle on January 27, in hopes that hundreds will show up to support Lilly’s family. Walker’s Speakeasy is donating the food for the dinner and is asking for donations to help with the costs of Lilly’s burial.

Fundraiser for 3-year-old girl killed at Dearborn Heights school happening Friday. https://t.co/vJcSpyixzU — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) January 21, 2017

The police have determined it to have been nothing more than a “freak accident,” and no foul play is suspected. They are looking into faulty equipment. The police revealed that the little girl died from blunt force trauma to the head. Dearborn Heights police Lt. Mark Meyers said made this statement to the press.

“They were engaged in some type of recess or activities within the gymnasium. A mechanism that’s equipped inside the gymnasium failed at some point. That’s what we’re investigating. A child was injured due to it, and those injuries turned out to be fatal.”

According to WLNS, the table was one that folded down from the wall in the gymnasium. Meyers told reporters that the teachers did everything they could have and are completely devastated about what happened.

“These women did everything possible to assure that that child was given the best care for our fire department to come, and they’re devastated by what happened, and right now they’re trying to come to grips with the events.”

Wayne Metro Head Start immediately sent the remaining children home after the incident. It was also reported that an inspection was last completed in 2015, and it has never failed an inspection. Further, there has not been any violations related to any equipment at the Head Start.

When the Local 4 News attempted to contact the Great Parish Hall, which is the building that the Head Start is located in, the voicemail revealed that due to unforeseen circumstances, the office is closed and they are unable to comment at this time.

The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency released a statement, as reported by WXYZ.

“A tragic accident took place today at our Saint Albert the Great site. One of our Head Start children sustained injuries in the school gym. Our staff responded immediately and provided CPR and first aid until EMS arrived. We learned that despite all efforts the child passed away at the hospital. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family. We have been working with law enforcement who are continuing their investigation. They have told us that staff took the appropriate actions and this again was a tragic accident. Our Head Start SAG site will be closed until further notice. We have arranged for grief counseling services for our families and will continue to work closely with them through this tragedy. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The little girl’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. If you are local to the area, please show your support by making an appearance at the spaghetti dinner and raffle on January 27.

