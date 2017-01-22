Angelina Jolie Reportedly In The Middle Of A Breakdown, While Brad Pitt Is All Smiles At A Charity Event

Following months of turbulence, Brad Pitt is ready to let loose. The Allied star attended a charity concert over the weekend and appeared high in spirits while his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, is reportedly in the middle of an epic breakdown.

E! News is reporting that Pitt showed up at the ROCK4EB event in Malibu on Saturday night. Performers included the likes of Sting and Pitt’s good friend, Chris Cornell, whom Pitt actually introduced to the audience. The concert comes four months after Jolie filed for divorce.

“He was in a great mood,” an insider revealed. “He hung out with his peeps.”

The event was hosted by comedian Zach Galifianakis, who later snapped a pic with Pitt and Cornell. Proceeds from the event helped fund the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. Pitt is on the board of directors for the charity and took time after the concert to pose with children from the hospital.

Some top celebrities were at the concert, including Courteney Cox, Heidi Klum, Kaley Cuoco, Garrett Hedlund, Elizabeth Olsen, Scott Foley, Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Cindy Crawford, Kim Basinger, and Ian Ziering.

The public showing marked a rare public appearance for Pitt, who is currently in the middle of a heated custody battle with Jolie. Until the couple comes up with a more permanent solution, they have agreed to a temporary visitation schedule. They even released a joint statement last week:

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

While the two fight it out in court, OK Magazine is reporting that Angelina Jolie isn’t over Pitt just yet. Jolie allegedly tries to call Pitt over twenty times every day in an attempt to get back with the World War Z star. Unfortunately, Pitt isn’t interested.

Instead, Daily Mail reports that Pitt is working on himself in the wake of the divorce and is living a much healthier life. Not only is Pitt building up his relationship with his six children, but he’s also eating healthier and losing weight.

“He lost a bunch of weight. He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” an insider revealed. “He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself. He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right.”

According to Hollywood Life, Pitt’s brother, Doug, has been instrumental in his recent weight loss. Coupled with the fact that Pitt is living by himself, Doug is keeping his brother on track and away from the junk food.

“When he was living with Angie and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods laying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching. But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low-calorie stuff,” an insider revealed. “Doug has been a total rock, and he managed to really rally Brad’s spirits following his split from Angie and get him back on track.”

In the meantime, Us Magazine is reporting that Jolie is now renting her second house in Malibu while the custody battle rages on. The actress is reportedly paying $35,000 for a six bedroom five bathroom beachside home, complete with her own pool and tennis court.

[Featured Image by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images]