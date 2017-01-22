U.K. Cat Serial Killer Believed To Mutilate Felines For Sexual Kicks

A serial cat killer in Croydon, United Kingdom is believed to dismember his victims for the sake of sexual kicks, rather than for his dislike of the felines.

The serial cat killer, known as the Croydon Cat Killer in the media, has been known to decapitate the felines and then display them in similar areas, such as under bedroom windows outside of homes. At this time, he has killed well over 200 cats, according to Metro. His current pace has revealed at least three new cat killings each day.

Each of the corpses is collected by the South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty Charity. Familiar patterns have been noticed from one cat to another, including the way the cats are killed and the locations they are found.

Authorities hope to discover enough evidence to capture the cat serial killer before more animals are harmed, or potential humans are harmed.

Cats body found today in Hackney. Wounds not consistent with other victims but the body will be examined to determine any link #UKCatKiller pic.twitter.com/zBzHg4qPad — Protect Cats UK (@ProtectCatsLDN) January 9, 2017

The cat serial killer is believed to lure the felines from their homes, where he captures them and decapitates the cats with a knife. He then removes the tails and paws. Also, the cats are then slit open from their necks to their back legs, before being drained of their blood, according to the Daily Mail. Some of the cats have been killed in other methods before the mutilation, such as being hit by a car or struck with a blunt object.

Troy Jenkins is the co-founder of the South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty Charity. He believes the cat killings are a process in the serial killer’s process of sexual gratification.

“We think he gets off on putting the animals on display, preferably under the bedroom windows. Worryingly, we’ve even had a few put next to school playgrounds where little children would be. It looks like he kills them with blunt force trauma, waits for half an hour for the blood to stop circulating then cuts their heads off.”

If the killer is using the murdered cats as a means of sexual stimulation, there is a great concern that the individuals within the bedrooms and on the playgrounds may be in danger as well. Although, it does not seem that the cat serial killer has made the transition to humans as of yet.

According to Jenkins, the investigation into the cat serial killer’s victims began back in 2015.

“We started our investigation in September 2015. Since then we’ve collected about 180 bodies, all with similar wounds – their head or tail cut off, or both, some have had their front paws or back paws cut off, some have literally been cut in half.”

The signatures of the killings match the M25 animal killer, especially the removal of the paws, which are thought to be kept as some sort of trophy for the killer.

Its #CatsOClock & its going to be stormy across the UK tonight, even more reason to ensure pets are safe indoors after dark #UKCatKiller pic.twitter.com/0smAVmmt2Q — Protect Cats UK (@ProtectCatsLDN) January 12, 2017

A few of the murdered cats were found to have raw chicken in their stomachs, a clue that the cat serial killer has lured the felines to their doom.

SNARL, a U.K. cat charity, warns cat owners not to panic. Co-founder Bouddica Rising warns that all cats seem to be potential victims, not just the pretty ones. However, rather than panic and point fingers, he advises cat owners to simply keep their cats indoors and keep them safe.

The cat serial killer has set his target range to a large area, making it difficult for authorities to pinpoint where his next victim will be. However, the police have advised all cat owners that they are taking the situation seriously and will not stop until the cat serial killer is captured.

