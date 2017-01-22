Is ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Actress Dakota Johnson Bisexual?

Fifty Shades Darker actress Dakota Johnson is fed up of romantic relationship rumors. In her recent interview, the erotic movie star said that she had heard enough and she is taking her time to explore bisexual romance.

To further add to rumors, Dakota even revealed to Vogue, “I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality. I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life.”

While talking about her relationships, Johnson said that she is always heartbroken, even in a relationship. She ended her relationship with Welsh model and musician Matthew Hitt last spring.

She has earlier dated musician Noah Gersh in the past. She has reportedly also shared a long-term relationship with The 40-Year-Old Virgin actor Jordan Masteron. Officially, Dakota is not dating anyone currently.

“I don’t do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt. Can we make things really juicy? Can we say that I’m taking this time to explore my bisexuality?”

This is not the first time, How To Be Single actress’ sexuality has come out in the light, as she was previously linked with Cara Delevingne in the past.

The reports suggest that after British actress Delevingne’s breakup with then-girlfriend St. Vincent, she has had a short-time affair with Fifty Shades Darker actress.

Dakota and Delevingne reportedly met through mutual friend Taylor Swift and started hanging out together. Sony Pix even made their romance official by sharing the following post. However, the two actresses never officially confirmed the rumors.

Notty is delighted to announce the newest couple in H-Town: Cara Delevingne and the stunning Dakota Johnson! #NottyPixyBreakingNews pic.twitter.com/eIQW8vR5Kr — Sony PIX (@SonyPIX) October 27, 2016

Fifty Shades actress is also heavily linked with co-star Jamie Dornan, who she says that she has a great rapport with.

“We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right. How about that?”

There are always on and off relationship rumors of the co-stars and Johnson has heard all of them. Dakota further revealed to Vogue that she is glad that Dornan is so trustworthy.

“Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick?”

The co-stars, who share great chemistry onscreen, are totally different in real life. While Jamie has recently admitted that he would not even hang out with a guy like Christian Grey, Dakota Johnson really admires Anastasia Steele and BDSM.

“This woman is a badass. She’s hyperintelligent and hypersexual and very tough and very loving, and her character has so many different aspects that don’t normally make sense in one person. I tried to amplify them all.”

The American actress further added that she thinks that nudity is very interesting for actors and with the filming of the erotic trifecta, she is in awe of the BDSM world.

“First of all, there are some very chic avenues in BDSM. It can be very beautiful and tasteful, and the materials can be luxurious.”

In the latest issue of GQ Australia, Fifty Shades actor revealed that he is not judging people, but he is not interested in S&M personally.

“It doesn’t float my boat. I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’s a million different ways to please yourself, sexually.”

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson will also be seen in a horror movie titled Suspiria with Tilda Swinton. Her major upcoming movies, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed are in post-production stage.

The first part of the trilogy, Fifty Shades of Grey gained worldwide fame and earned $571 million with a budget of $40 million only. The second part of the erotic movie sequel will release on February 10 this year and is anticipated to be a huge blockbuster. Fifty Shades Freed is slated to release on February 9, 2018.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]