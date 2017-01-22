Kristen Stewart On Donald Trump And ‘Twilight’ Reunion With Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart recently opened up about Donald Trump’s obsession with her and how her Twilight reunion with Robert Pattinson can be possible.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s romance hit it off on the Twilight set and remained one of the most talked topics among their fans. When it was revealed that the Stewart was found cheating on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, social media erupted with several opinions. The Personal Shopper movie actress recently revealed how she was targeted by the 45th President of US on Twitter.

Before Donald J. Trump ran for the presidency of US, he was a famous businessman and television personality. Even at that time, he shared his views on Twitter with his followers. When the news of Stewart’s infidelity surfaced online, the super-rich reality TV star shared his views on Kristen and Robert’s breakup.

In a series of Tweets, Mr. Trump stated that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart because she has “cheated on him like a dog.”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Nearly four years after this incident, Kristen Stewart finally talked about her experience when Mr. Trump tweeted about her personal life.

During the recently held talkback event with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, when it was asked to Stewart what she thought about Donald Trump’s tweets, now that he has finally become the 45th President of the United States of America.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***g crazy. I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

Stewart, who was in town to promote her short film Come Swim, further revealed that she dismissed Donald Trump’s tweets because he was only a “reality star” at that time.

“I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing,” Stewart added. “But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Donald Trump’s administration has not commented on Kristen Stewart’s recent claims of him being obsessed with her.

Kristen Stewart is not the first celebrity to talk about Donald Trump. During the recently held Golden Globes, three times Academy Awards winning actress, Meryl Streep took a serious tone to address the recently held presidential election.

Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award but did not talk much about her career in Hollywood. Instead, the Kramer vs. Kramer movie actress took the opportunity to speak about the political climate and Donald Trump, although she did not mention the president by his name but it was very clear whom she was addressing.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Trump took to Twitter to dismiss the actress, as “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

Apart from dishing out about her experience with Donald Trump’s tweets, Kristen Stewart also talked about the possibility of a new Twilight film with Robert Pattinson. In Sept. 2016, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s co-chairman, Peter Wachsberger, talked about the future of Twilight movie. During his conversation with Screen Daily, he revealed that a new Twilight film with the same characters is indeed possible, but it all comes to Stephenie Meyer and what she wants to do with those characters.

Ever since then, Kristen-Robert fans are expecting some good news from the book’s author or any of the star’s representatives. However, no one has yet confirmed anything at this moment, but the American Ultra movie actress revealed in her earlier interview that she is comfortable in sharing the screen with Robert Pattinson, but the movie should not affect her personal life.

During her interview with Uproxx, she stated that she is interested in a new Twilight film.

“Even though after the first one, which stood alone, it lasted a long time. It’s hard to speak to a five-year period in a few sentences, but I loved doing it. But that doesn’t mean I want to keep doing it. But if other people wanted to? Yeah, sure. To be honest with you, I would be interested. I’d be kind of fascinated, but it wouldn’t emotionally affect me one way or the other,” she added.

