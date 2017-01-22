No, Brad Pitt Is Not Moving On From Angelina With Kate Hudson [Debunked]

Since Brad Pitt and his estranged star wife Angelina Jolie have released a statement that they are in agreement to keep their custody battle and divorce proceedings private, and therefore sealing court documents, the tabloids have been unable to dig up any new details about the nasty events that seemed ongoing between the two. The situation has now calmed and both Brad and Angelina have vowed to move forward with the best interest of the children at the forefront.

The currently uneventful situation between the two has not caused the tabloids from fabricating stories to keep the drama rolling, however. The latest claims made involve a supposed new relationship between Brad Pitt and actress Kate Hudson.

As Gossip Cop notes, Star has been the culprit in spurring on a romance rumor between the two and stating that “It’s Getting Serious: Brad Moves In!” in the headline to the tale. Within the issue, the headline reads “Brad & Kate Shacking Up!” The gossip policing site goes on to outline the outrageous claims within the story, such as “As the nastiness in his divorce from Angelina Jolie cools off, Brad Pitt’s romance with Kate Hudson is heating up — so much so that friends say they’re planning on moving in together!”

The publication continues to note the supposed evidence and accounts as they have been relayed by an “insider” to the stars.

“‘They’ve been secretly meeting up since they first got together two months ago,’ a so-called ‘insider’ is quoted as saying. ‘And as he gets closer to actually cutting the cord with Angie, Brad will have even more time to spend with Kate. When that happens, I think it won’t take long until he takes the next big step and actually moves in with Kate at her Pacific Palisades mansion.'”

The false story is all conjured up and is based on nothing but fiction with no concrete evidence to suggest that there is anything going on between Kate and Brad. The latest rumors have brought a number of reactions from people close to Kate, although the actress has not spoken about the claims herself. Nor has Brad, seeing as he is preoccupied with more important and urgent matters, such as a custody battle for his six children and doing his best to see them as much as courts and Angelina will allow, at this point.

Oliver Hudson Has Hilarious Response To Star Magazine’s Kate Hudson – Brad Pitt Cover Story (PHOTO) https://t.co/dxt3Mmoy7D — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 22, 2017

As for responses by actual close sources to Kate, the star’s own brother reacted in a hilarious manner to the allegations that Brad Pitt had moved in with his sister. Oliver Hudson, best known for his role in the sitcom Rules of Engagement and the hit show Nashville, took to social media by posting the Star cover with his sister and Brad on the front and wrote a fictional tale below to match the ridiculous fiction written on the cover. The Toronto Sun reminds of Oliver’s fantastic response.

“Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f—ing carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me… he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days… thank God for Amber Alert…”

The Scream Queens star went on to also joke that his mother Goldie has been incessantly flirting with the Hollywood heartthrob as well. As for Goldie’s actual reaction to the rumor, the notable actress simply chuckled, despite the false claim the tabloid makes that Hawn said Pitt makes her daughter so very happy.

‘Yeah, it’s been hell’ Oliver Hudson jokes about rumors of Brad Pitt dating sister Kate Hudson: https://t.co/F2gQ0MwAFP — People Magazine (@people) January 21, 2017

This rumor is clearly just a lie that has brought more unnecessary drama to a difficult time for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie by dragging Kate Hudson and her family into the middle of it.

[Feature Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]