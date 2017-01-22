Meghan Markle Spotted In A Wedding Dress And News She May Leave ‘Suits’ Sparks Prince Harry Engagement Rumors

Meghan Markle has perhaps given a taste of what’s in the cards for she and her royal man Prince Harry, with a promo video for Suits, within which Markle stars as Rachel Zane. In the video, the words “They’re Almost ROYALTY” appear, quite obviously alluding to their ultra famous leading lady’s relationship with the Prince. Then the shot cuts to Markle wearing a classic wedding gown, but looking a bit distraught after she has been left at the alter. Although the being left at the alter portion is likely not at all telling as to what might be ahead for Meghan and her Prince, a walk down the aisle is definitely rumored as a very near possibility.

FUTURE ROYAL: There is growing speculation that Prince Harry could propose to Meghan Markle – Daily Star : https://t.co/KSyaoAqPn2 — Wedding News (@NewsWedding) January 21, 2017

The recent events in the hit show and the apparent upcoming progressions in the next season seem to point to Meghan’s character making her exit from the show for the purpose of being closer to the Prince and perhaps to move ahead with an engagement and wedding. Express notes the details on the subject.

“The U.S. actress chose the £5,000 Anne Barge gown, but her character was jilted at the altar.But it could be all change for her character in the new series, when paralegal Rachel is offered a job at her father’s firm. According to the episode synopsis, Rachel is considering her options, prompting fans to think she may be set to leave the show in preparation for a move to London to be at the side of Prince Harry, 32.”

As the publication states, the season is to film steadily and it’s likely that Markle would like to commit more time to being around the royals and making appearances with Prince Harry. The beauty has been reported to have met Kate Middleton and her little one Princess Charlotte, and Markle has been spotted on various occasions at Kensington Palace where she has said to have stayed. The fact that Meghan has been spending so much time with the royal at the palace indicates that the relationship is extremely serious and moving forward quite quickly.

All evidence offered regarding the upcoming season of Suits does suggest that Markle is preparing to make her exit. Even the executive producer of the program has admitted that Rachel is forced to make some difficult decisions in the near future regarding her place at the firm.

“Suits executive producer Aaron Korsh confirmed in a recent interview that Rachel gets a job offer from her father, Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce). He said: ‘Her father is going to say come work for me.’ She’s got to decide: Is she going to stay at Pearson Specter [the Suits firm], or is she going to go work for her dad?”

All of these details seem to lean towards Rachel taking that job offer from her father and Markle making her exit, yet only time will tell. The stunner sure looks exquisite in bridal wear, however, and the clip from the trailer for the sixth season of Suits has likely got fans and royal watchers picturing the next Royal Wedding.

It is certainly fun to picture the guest list for a wedding between the couple. It seems as though one estranged family member of Markle’s is set on being invited to the nuptials, despite a recent incident that reflects somewhat poorly on him and therefore on Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s brother still wants invite to Prince Harry wedding despite recent arrest https://t.co/q2osmlMDsx — Birmingham Derby (@BirminghamDerby) January 22, 2017

The Mirror notes that Markle’s half brother Tom Markle has pleaded to be invited to the event, while offering an apology for a drunken argument he recently had with his partner which made headlines.

“Marriage and kids is on the cards for Meghan and Harry and I still want to go to the wedding if they’ll let me, Of course I want to go to London and Buckingham Palace. Their relationship has been going from strength to strength and this drama is the last thing I wanted to happen.I want to tell Meghan I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. The last thing I would ever want to do is put a black mark on her situation with the royals.”

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]