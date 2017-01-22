Jessa Duggar Seewald’s In-Laws Say Women’s March Attendees Have ‘No Class’

Jessa Duggar Seewald doesn’t share her political views on social media as much these days, but her in-laws are very outspoken.

On Saturday, one of Jessa Duggar’s in-laws shared an Instagram post about the hundreds of thousands of Women’s March participants who rallied all across the globe the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page speculates that Jessa’s father-in-law, Michael Seewald, penned the short message.

“Women of the world who are marching by the thousands, I am ashamed to call you sisters today. You do not fight for women’s rights. You have no class. You have no dignity. You fight for death,” the Instagram post read. It was accompanied by an anti-abortion meme.

As Pickles and Hairspray points out, the Women’s March events weren’t just about keeping abortion legal. According to Wired, organizers outlined eight different concerns that they were encouraging participants to march for: LGBTQIA rights, ending violence, environmental justice, reproductive rights, civil rights, immigrant rights, disability rights, and workers’ rights. It’s true that protecting a woman’s right to choose was one of the most popular issues with marchers who are active on social media, but an analysis of Twitter data found that healthcare in general was also a top concern; many participants marched because they don’t want Donald Trump to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, has not shared his thoughts about the Women’s March, but he did seemingly endorse his father’s anti-choice message on Twitter. On the day of the Women’s March, Ben tweeted a link to an article titled “We Know They Are Killing Children — All of Us Know.” It was written by John Piper, a theologian Jessa Duggar’s husband is a big fan of. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ben stirred up controversy by quoting the anti-gay pastor in response to the June 12, 2016, mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Jessa Duggar also hasn’t taken to social media to weigh in on the Women’s March. However, she’s made her own feelings about abortion abundantly clear. As the Huffington Post reports, the Counting On star was criticized for comparing abortion to the Holocaust in 2014. Jessa and Ben had visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., a few days before she penned a lengthy anti-choice post on Instagram. Jessa Duggar also tried to claim that belief in evolution was partially responsible for the Holocaust.

One of Ben Seewald’s close friends shares his anti-choice views, but she decided to attend the Women’s March in New York City. Pickles and Hairspray shared a photo of Seewald’s pal, Krista Gay, holding a sign with Michelle Obama’s famous words painted on it: “When they go low, we go high.”

In a Facebook post, Krista explained why she was marching. She ticked off most of the eight concerns listed above, and she also revealed that she is against many of Donald Trump’s policies.

Neither Jessa Duggar nor Ben Seewald has revealed if they voted for Donald Trump, but Ben has hinted that he’s not 100 percent behind the POTUS. As SheKnows reports, he used his Instagram pulpit to criticize Trump’s promise to “Make America great again.”

“Make America great again? America needs something greater than the Republican Party or the Democratic Party have to offer,” Seewald said in a short video. “No man, other than the God-man, Jesus Christ, can ever make a nation truly great.”

Ben doesn’t seem to be on the same page as the evangelicals who voted for Donald Trump simply because he had a “R” beside his name.

“We don’t need a Republican. We need a revival,” Jessa Duggar’s husband said at the end of his mini-sermon.

[Featured Image by Jessa Duggar Seewald/Facebook]