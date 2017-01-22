Xbox One Boss Excited For New Exclusives, Project Scorpio Release This 2017

Xbox One head Phil Spencer is excited going into 2017 with new exclusives for the Xbox One and the release of mega-console Project Scorpio.

As the saying goes, start the year right. And Xbox One head Phil Spencer is doing just that by sharing how really happy he is for the Xbox One going into 2017. This kind of energy reflects via a statement made by a Microsoft representative through Game Spot earlier this week, saying that the Xbox One closed 2016 with a new sales high and an all-time high for its engagement time, which spells an optimistic entry to this year.

“December was the biggest month ever for Xbox One sales in the U.S. and Xbox One was the only eighth generation console with year-over-year growth. In addition, Xbox One was the top-selling console over the second half of 2016, following the announcement of Xbox One S at E3. In November and December we saw Xbox Live engagement reach an all-time high of 3.9 billion hours, up 23 percent compared to 2015 driven by fan excitement for the greatest games lineup.”

But fans are skeptical about this level of optimism since PS4 continues to dominate the sales charts and the Xbox One exclusives have reached a stalemate. Halo, Gears of War, and Forza have been the Xbox’s strongest exclusives but as far as we know, these franchises will not be getting a new title this year. This has led Xbox One patrons asking Phil Spencer on Twitter if Xbox One is planning on introducing new games and franchises this year to keep the ball rolling.

Gamespresso reports that, according to Phil Spencer, Xbox One exclusives that are coming this year won’t be another Halo, Gears of War, or Forza.

@Analcletoo XB1 games shipping this year are different for us. not Halo FPS/Gears led, new experiences with different IP, will be fun year — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 17, 2017

After Scalebound was cancelled this month, following much development reports, Xbox One fans are worried since Nintendo Switch is poised to make some noise this year. PS4 is coming on strong as well with Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Last Of Us Part II, and the Final Fantasy Remakes, to name a few.

Xbox One fans sure are happy and excited to know that Microsoft is concocting some pretty new franchises to bring a refresh to its exclusives lineup. Sea of Thieves is already one of the strong runners in the 2017 lineup, set to release this year for the Xbox One and Windows 10.

In terms of the console, the Xbox One is going to have a new sister come Holiday 2017. After the success of the Xbox One S, the mega-powerful Xbox console called Project Scorpio is expected to make some tides, too. Another Game Spot report earlier did catch Phil Spencer saying how “absolutely” happy he is with what he’s seeing so far. While all these are in vague terms, we can only wait for an announcement for the Xbox Scorpio, most probably around E3 2017. Spencer did say that he is quite unsure if Microsoft could release more information about the Xbox Scorpio earlier than E3, so expect an announcement around that time.

@xxSMALL17xx @aarongreenberg Really wish I could, design team is doing their “thing” again, really happy with what they’ve been able to do. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2017

Whatever monster Xbox Scorpio turns out to be, with an impressive exclusive lineup that can try to browbeat the PS4 or the Nintendo Switch, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter tells Gamer0tag Radio that Xbox Scorpio shouldn’t make the mistake of pricing itself higher than $399. With Nintendo Switch at the $299 price-point and Sony most likely to cut the price tag of the PS4 Pro by Holiday 2017, there is much pressure on the Xbox Project Scorpio, price-wise.

For now, Xbox One fans can only wait and hope for the best. But rest assured, Microsoft sure is poised to amaze once again, as they have did in the past years.

[Featured Image by Canadapanda/Shutterstock Inc.]