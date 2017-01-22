‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Teaser Shows Troubled Times Are Coming

The House of Cards season 5 teaser was released on the same day of Donald J. Trump’s inauguration and though the timing may be coincidental and the two events are totally irrelevant to each other some people couldn’t help but think that the trailer may be warning them of bad things to come both in the show and in real life.

House of Cards season 5 teaser revealed the premiere date of the latest installment to Netflix’s critically lauded political thriller.

The show that stars Kevin Spacey as an ambitious and Machiavellian president is returning to Netflix on May 30, 2017 and if the teaser is any indication of things to come in the upcoming season it’s clear that trouble is on the horizon.

According to Variety the House of Cards season 5 teaser the trailer starts with a close-up of the American flag and a chorus of children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The scene zooms out revealing more of the flag, which turns out to be upside down. According to the United States Flag Code an upside down flag is a sign of distress and seeing that Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is still the commander-in-chief of the United States it’s no surprise that their flag is not in its right position.

Other than the creepy recital of the Pledge of Allegiance and the upturned flag what really caught the attention of most fans of the series is the date when Netflix released the House of Cards season 5 teaser.

The trailer was released on the day of Donald J. Trump’s inauguration and for those who have been resisting the current administration the message that the House of Cards season 5 teaser was sending out is ominous for both the series and real life.

People who have seen the teaser on Netflix’s Twitter account have commented that the message is quite apt considering that the nation might also be entering into a state of distress and disarray now that Donald J. Trump is the president.

One Twitter user said, “this may be one of the most chilling things I’ll see today…and that’s saying something.”

Another Twitter user said, “This is literally the best timed teaser of all time and won’t be beaten.”

Others have shared their thoughts on the timing of the House of Cards season 5 teaser and the message it tried to convey opened the floor once more to discussions about the current political climate.

Beau Willimon, the creator of Netflix’s acclaimed series, shared his thoughts on Donald Trump’s inauguration itself and it seems that the former showrunner of the famed series has an ominous message that’s in tune with the House of Cards season 5 teaser.

Willimon spoke with The Wrap and he said that Trump’s inauguration was a “step backward” for the country.

He said, “We’ve moved backward right now” referring to the election of Donald Trump into the highest position in the country. But according to the writer/producer/director America always moved forward then backwards at different times in their history.

Willimon said, “We have always moved forward, slowly, with difficulty, with pain, with death, and we have had times where we have moved backwards. We saw it in Reconstruction. We saw it in the Jim Crow era after the 13th Amendment was passed.”

But the showrunner offered a message that signaled the times ahead won’t always be bleak.

Willimon said, “But we always end up in the long term moving forward, improving, involving, and perfecting our democracy. We’ve moved backward right now… but in the long story that is America we will overcome that, we will move beyond that, and our country will be a better place.”

