ARK: Survival Evolved Tek Tier Update Delayed For Surprise Feature

The much-awaited Tek Tier update to ARK: Survival Evolved has been delayed but devs are assuring fans that a surprise feature is on its way to make up for it.

ARK: Survival Evolved wowed its fanbase November last year when they announced the arrival of the Tek Tier, the first of the many updates that will start rolling out to ARK: Survival Evolved games on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 this 2017. iDigitalTimesreported that the first Tek Tier update of 2017 was scheduled to roll out last January 20. But a day prior to the supposed release, however, ARK Survival Evolved developer Jat announced via the ARK: Survival Evolved Steam page that Patch v254 containing the Tek Tier update has been delayed.

We’re going to be delaying the release of Patch 254 until the 30th of January. I know a lot of you are excited and trust me, we are too. This patch is much larger than we first anticipated and we need more time to work on it in development, and through internal QA process prior public release. However soon you will get to enjoy a hell of lot of new content, and we’re cooking up an extra-special surprise feature for the patch!

Apparently, the delay of the Patch v254 for ARK: Survival Evolved stems from the sheer amount of issues that the devs are encountering after the recent developments for the consoles.

We can remember that the Early Access to ARK: Survival Evolved was just released for Xbox One in December 2015 and for PlayStation 4 in December 2016, this is why the console version of the game are still trying to catch up to the PC Build. In fact, the PS4 version of ARK: Survival Evolved was just brought up to speed with the Xbox One version earlier this week through Patch v253, Expressreports, and some ARK: Survival Evolved players on the PlayStation 4 are still having the blue screen issues, which hopefully gets patched by the upcoming v254 update.

Xbox Deployment has completed, all Official Servers are online with the latest update. pic.twitter.com/RhfrpvXoku — ARK (@survivetheark) January 17, 2017

Some of the upcoming Tek Tier updates have already been showcased by the Studio Wildcard team and as of now, The Country Caller lists the confirmed features and additions to ARK: Survival Evolved come Patch v254:

New Mechanic: Hairstyles & Facial Hair (with real-time growing), Hair Dyeing, & Haircutting + Scissors

Tek Tier Phase 1: Tek Engram system, Element Resource system, Tek Replicator, Tek Rifle, Tek Helmet, Tek Visor, Tek Jetpack, Tek Boots, Tek Gloves, Tek Rex Saddle, Tek Transmitter, and more.

New Dino: Ovis Aries!

New Dino: Thylacoleo!

New Dino: Basilosaurus!

New Dino: Baryonyx!

New Dino: Purlovia!

New Dino: Microraptor!

New Dino: Ammonite!

New Item: Lance (for jousting of course!), and you can now also use a Shield when Weapon-Riding (provided you are using an appropriate Weapon).

Alliance-Chat channel!

Admin Command Logs & Chat Logs file output options

Troodon Scout now has an option to look for Corpses & Caches

Tamed Dinos now have an option to disable their resource-harvesting

Holding Left or Right when dismounting a Dino will now dismount you in that direction

Significantly increased Scorched Earth Loot Drop Quality

Added 5 more Player and Dino levels

ARK: Survival Evolved dev Jat, however, did mention a surprise feature that will come as a treat with Patch v254, which could probably make the players forgive them for the delay. Many ARK: Survival Evolved players have been complaining loudly about the constant delays to the updates by Studio Wildcard but hopefully they’re not forgetting that ARK: Survival Evolved is still on Early Access. The full release of the game for the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 is still scheduled on April, which hopefully, doesn’t get delayed, too.

The release date of the Tek Tier update to ARK: Survival Evolved is estimated on January 30.

Patch v254: ETA now set to the 30th of January.https://t.co/pAQrqlz0zFhttps://t.co/Uu0dfd2TCE — Jat (@Jatheish) January 18, 2017

[Featured image by Studio Wildcard]