‘This Is Us’ Fans Have A Field Day With Miguel Theories

This Is Us fans are having a hard time accepting the fact that mom-of-three Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) is married to her late husband’s best friend, Miguel (Jon Huertas) in the present day. The NBC time-jumping drama has not yet touched on the details of the Rebecca-Miguel marriage, but it’s clear that many This Is Us viewers are not happy about the storyline.

This Is Us reeled viewers in early on with the Pearson’s love story, but fans were blindsided by the Episode 2 bombshell that showed that by 2016 Rebecca was married to Miguel. Viewers took small comfort in the fact that Rebecca was still wearing the moon-shaped necklace that her first husband gave her in the late 1980s, but a few episodes later their worst fears were confirmed when it was revealed that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is not alive in the present day.

Now, This Is Us viewers want to know when exactly Miguel become Rebecca’s man. In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said viewers will soon learn a lot more about Miguel in upcoming episodes.

“We’re getting a lot of Miguel coming up actually,” the This is Us showrunner said. “I’m editing right now and I’m editing a ton of Miguel in upcoming episodes. You’re going to learn a lot more about Miguel, about his relationship with Jack, about his own marriage. So yes. There’s a lot of Miguel stuff coming.”

But is he a good guy or a bad guy? Ever since Episode 2, when Miguel commented on Rebecca’s “great a**” while talking to Jack, he has been on viewers’ radar—and not in a good way. Some This Is Us viewers think Miguel moved in on Rebecca. Indeed, in the second episode of the NBC hit, the very-married Miguel told his pal that Rebecca was out of his league and he warned him to watch out.

“You married way, way above your station,” Miguel told the Pearson patriarch. “I’d be careful not to give her a reason to notice.”

More recently, in the This Is Us episode “The Big Day,” Miguel tried to talk the dad-to-be into taking up golf so he wouldn’t be stuck at home with Rebecca and their triplets all day. But was Miguel looking out for his amigo or was he trying to cause friction on the home front? Either way, it didn’t matter. While Miguel eagerly dodged his wife Shelly and their kids to play 18 holes, perfect husband Jack declined the golf invite and went home to his wife where he captured her last moments of pregnancy with his camcorder. Turns out he loved his wife and triplets so much that he wanted to “freeze” time so he could get a little bit more.

Of course, fan theories about how Rebecca and Miguel came to be have been rampant. While many viewers call Miguel a “snake” who slithered his way into Rebecca’s arms, others think the couple hooked up after their spouses died.

I can't stand seeing Miguel in these flashbacks. I just know he swooped in and broke up Rebecca & Jack #ThisIsUs — LiveTweeter (@LiveTweeterTV) January 18, 2017

Should have known Miguel was a snake trying to get Rebecca. Should have known. — Idealist (@ClinicallyLuxe) December 20, 2016

#ThisIsUs Miguel has been crushing on Rebecca since ep. 2,, reminding Jack how smart & pretty she is. @TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia — rly917 (@rly917) December 14, 2016

I don't get the Miguel hate. What if Jack had cancer and died from that and he told Rebecca to marry Miguel and be happy? #ThisIsUs — Selena (@hatrackstuffing) December 7, 2016

Okay question….Where's Miguel's first family?….Did they die? Perhaps that's why he and Rebecca got close?…through mourning?#ThisIsUs — Anastasia B.Verhausn (@GideonSlaygo) December 7, 2016

So new theory on how Rebecca and Miguel ended up. Jack died and Miguel "comforted" Rebecca. She fell for him and then they got together — Tara (@Islamabaddie) December 6, 2016

@alecsmariano @toutestprisdsl maybe jack, Miguel, rebecca and Shelley were with the kids for something and there was an accident? — missy (@seanbennigans) November 28, 2016

Jack started drinking again, Rebecca got tired of it and went to Miguel to "talk." — Tara (@Islamabaddie) November 23, 2016

I think Miguel's wife passed away too that's why he and Rebecca are together #ThisIsUs — Hon Lam (@honsololam) November 19, 2016

I mean look at these two ????❤️ …I refuse to believe they divorced and Rebecca married Miguel ???? #ThisIsUs #WhereIsJack pic.twitter.com/EqR4u5uZYS — Erica ღ (@Swish_AndFlick) October 21, 2016

While This Is Us viewers haven’t learned the back-story yet, Mandy Moore is defending her man. In an interview with Us Weekly, Moore said she is confident that her character remained faithful when she was married to her first husband.

“I think people have to have faith in Jack and Rebecca, and realize that there’s nothing untoward that happened,” Moore told Us. “In my mind, I’ve always sort of [assumed] that there’s no overlap. Hundred percent.”

Even Milo Ventimiglia says he hopes viewers will accept the man that went on to marry his character’s wife.

“What people need to understand is, Miguel and Jack are best friends,” Milo told Entertainment Tonight. “Jack is not around — and I can’t say anything more than that — but Miguel loves Jack and Jack loves Miguel. They are brothers, so to say.”

Ventimiglia even teased that This Is Us viewers might see the best friends’ bond before Rebecca was in the picture.

One thing is for certain: Miguel has been around for a long time. According to TV Line, Fogelman recently teased that in a future This Is Us episode, viewers will get to see Jack and Rebecca getting married.

“You see Miguel being the best man at the wedding,” the This Is Us creator revealed.

