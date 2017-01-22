Peta Murgatroyd Shares Sweet Photo Of Maksim Chmerkovskiy Holding Baby Shai

Peta Murgatroyd is basking in the glow of new motherhood, but the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer is also professing her love to her baby daddy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. In a poignant Instagram post, Peta posted a photo of her fiancé swaddling their newborn son, Shai Aleksander, and she described Maks as “the best father in the world.”

“Shai is so fortunate to have you as his guardian and protector for life,” Murgatroyd wrote, “I see you with him and cry with the amount of love that is in your eyes. Our love for you is for eternity, forever the 3 of us are together.”

…and to the best Father in the world Happy Birthday, Shai is so fortunate to have you as his guardian and protector for life. I see you with him and cry with the amount of love that is in your eyes. Our love for you is for eternity, forever the 3 of us are together ❤ A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

Just a few weeks after giving birth, Peta Murgatroyd seems even more in love than ever with the man she plans to marry later this year. In a previous post, Peta described Maks as her “best friend” and looked ahead to the couple’s “incredible years to come.”

“You are forever the light that makes my soul ignite, you’re the text book definition of my true soul mate,” Peta wrote. “I never believed in one until I met you. My love for you is never-ending.”

To my best friend…my partner, for the remainder of the most incredible years to come. You are forever the light that makes my soul ignite, you're the text book definition of my true soul mate. I never believed in one until I met you. My love for you is never ending ❤ #HappyBirthdayMaks A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Maks later posted that he is the luckiest man on earth, telling fans that he received the greatest gift just ahead of his birthday. Chmerkovskiy turned 37-years-old on January 17.

“Peta pulled through with the ultimate present and gifted me with our Shai,” the one-time DWTS mirrorball champ wrote.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have been very protective of Shai and have not shared any clear baby pictures since his birth on January 4, but Murgatroyd’s birthday post to Maks is the first time fans got even a little glimpse at the couple’s bundle of joy. Peta previously thanked fans for their well wishes and asked her followers to just be patient.

“We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments,” Murgatroyd explained.

Peta’s fiancé posted a similar sentiment, telling fans that he is feeling “very protective” of his newborn son right now. Maks revealed that he and Peta don’t let many people see the baby and they don’t want to put his photo on social media yet.

“[Peta] and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back,” he wrote.

While Maks and Peta aren’t ready to share their baby pics, the DWTS couple did share photos of their son’s nursery. In an exclusive photo shoot with People magazine earlier this month, Murgatroyd gave fans a peek at her baby’s adorable bedroom and spoke about her early weeks as a new mom. In the interview, Peta told fans that baby Shai loves to be rocked to sleep in his rocking chair and she revealed that she spends up to 17 hours a day in the nursery feeding and taking care of him.

As they try to maintain some semblance of privacy, Peta and her fiancé have also had to deal with paparazzi camped outside of their New Jersey home as they try to get the first shots of the baby boy. It is clear that the DWTS pros have been very diligent about keeping their child out of the spotlight since his birth. When the time is right, Maks and Peta will share photos of their son–but they’ll do it their way.

Take a look at the video to see Peta Murgatroyd talking about the last few weeks of her pregnancy.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated]