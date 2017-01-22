Alec Baldwin Misses ‘SNL’ On Donald Trump Inauguration Weekend, But Castmates Pick Up The Slack

Fans hoping to see Alec Baldwin do his best Donald Trump impersonation on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live may have been disappointed to learn he was absent last night. But his fellow SNL castmates were more than willing to take digs at the recently-inaugurated 45th president of the United States, his administration, and his perceived ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s still unsure why Baldwin missed this week’s Saturday Night Live. As a Quartz report had observed, on Thursday, he was at an anti-Trump protest in New York, but the actor had nonetheless promised to reprise his now-famous role on yesterday’s episode. So instead of Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump impersonations, SNL viewers got to watch a variety of other skits aimed at the Trump administration, starting with a cold opening featuring Beck Bennett’s Vladimir Putin impersonation, where he appeared shirtless and took jabs at the alleged close ties between Trump and Putin.

“Yesterday, we all made Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States, and today many of you are scared and marching in the streets. Relax, I got this. … Do I think your president’s perfect? Perhaps not. But don’t worry. I’ll get him there. Remember, we’re in this together.”

Bennett as Putin also made light of the reportedly low turnout at Donald Trump’s inauguration, as he compared photos taken from the presidential ceremony and the Washington, D.C., Women’s March.

“I’m glad to see so many people showed up your inauguration. Oh, wait. It’s the Women’s March. Here is inauguration.”

Also getting into the Trump-bashing was Saturday Night Live host Aziz Ansari, who, as quoted by News.com.au, also referenced Saturday’s Women’s Marches across America and how women from all walks of life gathered to protest Trump’s inauguration.

“Yesterday, Trump was inaugurated. Today, an entire gender protested against him. If you’re excited about Trump let’s hope he does a great job. If you’re scared about Trump, you’re going to be okay too. Change comes from large groups of angry people and if day one is any indication — you are part of the largest group of angry people I have ever seen.”

While many fans were still missing Alec Baldwin doing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, Kellyanne Conway was also featured in a skit featuring Kate McKinnon as the campaign manager, singing and dancing in a mock-Broadway musical reminiscent of Chicago and crediting Trump for her rise to “stardom.”

Even the Trump inaugural concert wasn’t spared from SNL’s jokes. Friday’s concert at the Lincoln Memorial, which featured performances from the likes of 2000s alternative rockers 3 Doors Down and country singers Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, has received criticism from publications such as The Independent for the lack of star power it attracted and several high-profile rejections from anti-Trump performers invited to the event. And in SNL’s “Weekend Update” news segment, Colin Jost referred to the inaugural concert as the “second-worst live performance (Abraham) Lincoln has ever attended.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin has been keeping busy off-camera and showing his real-life disdain for Trump at protest events. According to an earlier report from The Inquisitr, Baldwin was among the many celebrities gathered outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City. And while Alec gamely entertained those in attendance with his Trump impression, he got serious, switched to his normal voice, and exhorted New Yorkers to give “100 days of resistance” to Trump and his administration, particularly Vice President Mike Pence and Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon.

Even with last night’s absence, all signs point to Alec Baldwin doing more of those Donald Trump impersonations on Saturday Night Live in the weeks to come. His deal with SNL, according to the Hollywood Reporter, will have him playing the Trump role for the entire Season 42 run.

