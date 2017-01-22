‘Frozen 2’: After Lesbian Elsa Plot, Now Meth Addicted Elsa?

Frozen 2 movie now has a new speculated plot amidst of lesbian Elsa. Disney’s musical adventure sequel to 2013’s blockbuster is rumored to be portraying meth-addicted Elsa. At least, fans wish to see Queen of Arendelle in a more prominent role.

A recent awareness program by Montana Meth Project showed Elsa as a meth-head to bring caution among teenagers to stay away from drugs. The said billboard of the anti-drug campaign illustrates Anna’s sister as a princess with scars and scratches, handcuffed due to her drug usage.

“Meth, just let it go!” urges the slogan. The Guardian added that the billboard is designed by a local Montana teen. Disney officials were approached regarding their comments on the campaign but there are no updates so far.

The entire goal of the Montana Meth Project’s campaign is “to arm teens and young adults across the state with the facts about methamphetamine so that they can make well-informed decisions when presented with the opportunity to try it.”

The use of Elsa for an awareness drive might lead to a theft of intellectual property case. Moreover, CinemaBlend notes that Disney holds the Frozen franchise in its esteem. The main characters, Anna and Elsa, are fan-favorites and portrayal of one of the characters in a bad light would not go down very well with the entertainment giant.

However, it rather seems unlikely to get any comments from Disney. They even have maintained silence on the fan theory that portrays lesbian Elsa. Unlike the production house, Idina Menzel, who has voiced Elsa’s character, has shown her full support to the fans.

During her interview at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Miley Cyrus asked Menzel about the rumors and her opinion on lesbian Elsa.

“So, I heard you’re making a Frozen 2…and there’s a campaign for Elsa to be a lesbian and I vote yes. Where do you see it going creatively? Are you allowed to tell us?” Cyrus questioned.

Idina promptly said that she has no problem with the idea and will go with it if Disney approves.

“I, Idina Menzel, says I am all for it. I think it’s a wonderful idea, a wonderful conversation that we should all have whether a Disney princess or queen could be … but I can’t promise anybody that’s going to happen because I’m just a Disney servant and I love Disney and I work for Disney.”

The rumors are rife that it is possible that Frozen 2 might address the LGBT community issues. However, nothing has been officially announced on the same. It is possible that not explicitly lesbian, but Elsa will tackle a societal impactful issue. Co-director of the franchise, Chris Buck has revealed in the past too that they are going to use Frozen 2’s international platform to address something very relevant to society.

“We have two very strong female leads in Frozen. We will keep that going in the next one. We will tackle other issues that, I think, are out there today that boys and girls, men and women, are dealing with.”

Apart from Anna and Elsa’s evolving personality, Frozen 2 is also facing fan’s high expectations regarding the new duet song. The 2013’s animated musical adventure presented fans with “Let It Go,” sung by actress and singer Demi Lovato.

The song hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won both the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2014 and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2015.

The song received international fame and is one of Disney’s most popular songs till date. “Let It Go” is co-written by Kristen Anderson and Robert Lopez, and is also one of the best-selling songs in the world.

It would be interesting to see Disney’s take on the fan theories. There is no definite release date for Frozen 2 yet but according to recent speculations, fans can expect a 2018 release.

