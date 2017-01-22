Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Head To Mexico And Surprise Their Fans

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in Mexico, and Gwen is giving fans an intimate look inside their romantic getaway.

Many fans of the couple will be disappointed to learn that Gwen and Blake aren’t in Mexico relaxing on the beach and soaking up some sun because they’re on their honeymoon. According to Sounds Like Nashville, Blake Shelton had to head south of the border for work, and he asked Gwen Stefani to join him.

Blake was one of the singers who took the stage during Luke Bryan’s 2017 Crash My Playa concert, a four-day event held in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Bryan was the headliner on Friday night, and Gwen and Blake were reportedly in attendance. They watched Bryan from the side of the stage, and the country singer paid homage to Gwen Stefani by mashing up one of her biggest hits, “Hollaback Girl,” with “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).” This turned out to be a teaser for a big surprise that would come during Blake’s performance on Saturday night.

Before Blake Shelton took the stage, he and Gwen Stefani spent Friday afternoon having a little fun in the sun on a gorgeous beach. They were joined by Crash My Playa performers Little Big Town, and band member Jimi Westbrook shared a Snapchat photo of Gwen’s beau chilling out in the sand with a drink in hand.

Obviously, Gwen Stefani wasn’t going to let a good Snapchat opportunity go to waste. She treated her followers to some free entertainment by sharing a video of Blake singing in the sand. As you can see, the “Some Beach” singer warmed up for his Saturday night performance by bringing his guitar to the seashore and performing “We Just Disagree” with Little Big Town.

All of Gwen’s January 21 Snapchat photos were taken inside the resort where she and Blake were staying, so it seems as though she and Blake Shelton decided to spend most of the day indoors while Blake rested up for his performance later that night. Gwen’s Snapchats included an image of the couple stretching out their legs while they kicked back and relaxed.

As the Daily Mail reports, Gwen Stefani also shared an image of a table with six place settings. Gwen didn’t snap a photo of the guests that joined her and Blake Shelton for lunch, but a Little Big Town Twitter fanpage later revealed that the extra place settings were for the members of the band.

Before lunch, Gwen Stefani got Blake Shelton to pose for a sweet Snapchat selfie in front of some foliage.

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan took their legendary “Bluke” bromance to the Crash My Playa stage later that night, and they were joined by Little Big Town. The somewhat inebriated singers had fans in stitches with their country karaoke performances of tunes like “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” and “The Bluest Eyes in Texas.” However, the moment that Shefani fans really loved was when Gwen Stefani made a surprise appearance to perform No Doubt’s “Hella Good” for the crowd of rowdy country music fans.

Gwen Stefani hellagood crashing our playa…. pic.twitter.com/wKTZOXyf81 — Fe ♥️ (@yoshefani) January 22, 2017

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton didn’t get all gushy by performing their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” during the concert. However, Blake probably felt a bit sentimental watching Gwen sing “Hella Good.” The song earned a special place in his heart when Gwen Stefani performed it for him on his 40th birthday. Last June, Gwen surprised Country Jam attendees by taking the stage and belting out the No Doubt hit.

Blake told the crowd that Gwen’s performance was his birthday wish. However, as Taste of Country reports, the “A Guy With a Girl” singer later admitted that he felt a bit upstaged by his girlfriend.

“I had my band work up one of her songs, ‘Hella Good.’ And I thought ‘Man, that’d be so cool to have her come out and surprise,'” Blake said during an interview with Chelsea Handler. “It’s the worst thing I could have done because all it did was make me look terrible.”

However, fans of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance definitely disagree with this sentiment; any day that Gwen and Blake perform at an event together is a “Hella Good” day in Shefani Land.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]