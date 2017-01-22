‘Supergirl’ Melissa Benoist Vs. Donald Trump: ‘Don’t Try To Grab My P**sy’

Supergirl Melissa Benoist had a razor sharp message for Donald Trump, while taking part in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. Joining a large number of familiar faces a day after the president’s inauguration and on his first full day as the commander in chief, Melissa Benoist held up a sign that reminded us all why she is, indeed, a superheroine.

On Saturday, millions of men and women around the world took part in the Women’s March, protesting Donald Trump’s inauguration and his attitude towards women. In the United States alone, Yahoo News reports, people joined together in protest in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Austin and Washington, D.C., where Melissa Benoist also marched.

Holding up an incredible sign, Supergirl Melissa Benoist knew exactly what she wanted to say to the new president.

“Hey Donald, Don’t try to grab my p**sy – it’s made of steel”

Melissa Benoist had her picture taken while holding the sign and was quick to post the photo on her official Instagram account.

????#womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:43am PST

The saying on Melissa Benoist’s placard is a reference to Donald Trump’s vulgar conversation, recorded back in 2005. The video, showing Trump’s remarks, was exposed during the presidential campaign, as The Washing Post reported. It showed a conversation between Trump and Billy Bush, host of Access Hollywood, in which Trump bragged about groping and trying to have sex with women, as a celebrity.

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. “Grab them by the p**sy. You can do anything”

The quotes were widely denounced, with Trump having to apologize, explaining this was a private conversation and “locker-room banter.”

“Man of Steel” was always one of Superman’s nicknames, referring to his invulnerable body. In fact, it was the name of Henry Cavill’s first Superman movie, back in 2013. As Superman’s cousin, Supergirl Melissa Benoist shares many of his powers, and is also considered a “woman of steel.” In light of that, Melissa’s message to Trump was the perfect reference.

The Supergirl TV series, currently on its second season, is part of the DC Universe on The CW network – a universe which includes The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. Other than Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist, the show also stars Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh and Calista Flockhart, among others.

The Women’s March is a grassroots opposition movement that formed shortly after Donald Trump’s victory. Its mission is to support the rights of women, immigrants, LGBTQI, survivors of sexual assault, and all those who felt threatened by the rhetoric of the past elections. The march, held on January 21, saw millions around the world joining forces in protest and mutual support.

Some of Supergirl’s buddies from the rest of the DC universe shows on The CW have also joined Melissa Benoist in the Women’s March. Caity Lotz (Sara Lance on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow), Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon on The Flash), Danielle Panabaker (Dr. Caitlin Snow on The Flash) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West on The Flash) all marched together, as seen on Caity’s Twitter post.

Many other celebrities, other than Supergirl Melissa Benoist, also joined the different marches around the U.S. and the world. Scarlett Johansson, Amy Poehler, Gillian Anderson and Ashley Judd were only some of the famous faces seen marching.

Superstar singer Madonna took to the stage during the Washington march with a very powerful message, asking the crowds if they’re “ready to shake up the world,” as Time reports.

“Yes I am outraged. Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

With Supergirl Melissa Benoist, Madonna, and so many other celebrities (and “regular” people) speaking out their minds and delivering powerful messages with signs and protests, it seems Donald Trump’s presidency is off to a very bumpy start.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]