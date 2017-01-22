Blac Chyna Reveals Massive Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

New mom Blac Chyna has revealed her post-pregnancy weight loss, and it’s quite impressive.

The 28-year-old posted a snapshot of the scale after having weighed herself, showing off her 34-pound loss. Chyna captioned the image “from 192.2 to 158.2” as she photographed proof of her post-pregnancy weight. The Daily Mail also reported on Chyna’s new figure as the site states her weight loss is “impressive” after having gave birth November 10.

“And on Saturday, Blac Chyna again let her fans in on a usually very personal task: weighing herself on a bathroom scale. The 28-year-old video vixen took to Snapchat to share a very significant weight loss.”

Chyna, who was very open about how much she gained while pregnant with Rob Kardashian’s baby, is now tasked with losing the weight. However, the model seems to be dropping the weight quite quickly as she resumes posting sexy photos on social media.

???? A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:34am PST

The Daily Mail stated Chyna wanted to gain 100 pounds during her pregnancy, but fell short of the goal and opted to workout and eat better during the last months.

“However, the fiancée of Rob Kardashian did admit on Snapchat before the birth that ‘like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy,’ before adding she was aiming for an ideal weight of 200 pounds.”

Chyna reported losing 23 pounds just weeks after delivering daughter Dream Kardashian, and seems to be losing a bit more as she nears her target weight of 130.

“The post was simply a black screen with the text ’39lbs go away!!! Lost 23lbs so far!!! Goal 130 post baby weight.'”

Chyna shared a SnapChat in August, several months before delivering Dream, stating that she had gained 48 pounds so far, reported People.

“So I weighed in I’m 183lbs, and loving it! So far I gained 48lbs.”

Then, towards the end of October, Blac Chyna once again updated fans with her pregnancy weight as she stood on a scale that read 186.6 pounds, People quoted.

“4 weeks after Sunday she will be here!! Nov 16,” Chyna said in a Snapchat video showing only her feet on a weight scale, with the device reading “186.6” — a more than 3-lb. gain since a reading in August.”

So it’s very likely that Chyna’s final pregnancy weight did reach 192 pounds even though it’s not clarified in her latest SnapChat. But one thing is certain, and that’s the fact she’s losing the baby weight quickly. In fact, just nine days after Dream’s birth, Chyna shared a video to Instagram of an already flat stomach.

She credited the fast weight loss with breast feeding and being petite prior to getting pregnant, as Us Weekly reported.

“So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breastfeeding and breast pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy.”

In the weeks since Dream’s birth, Chyna has shared several images from photoshoots as she shows her followers that she’s serious about getting back in shape. One week ago, Chyna posted a photo of herself standing next to a car while wearing a form-fitting gown. She puts her cleavage and legs on display as she wraps a belt around her seemingly thin waistline.

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

The photo received almost 300,000 likes as her fans congratulated her on the weight loss progress. Entertainment Tonight also covered some of Chyna’s most recent modeling posts as she wears a tight-fitting pencil skirt and matching crop top.

“In the gorgeous snaps, Chyna rocks a pale pink crop top with a matching pencil skirt and jacket, along with strappy nude heels.”

Fans also commented on the revealing images as they tell Blac Chyna she looks better now than before having her second child.

“Don’t take this in the wrong way, but you look better now then after having dream then before. maybe your just happier and it shows.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]