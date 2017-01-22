Kim Kardashian ‘KUWTK’: Ditches Glamorous Lifestyle, Dispels Kanye West Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian is ditching her fancy clothes and accessories for a more humble lifestyle, which fans will begin to see on the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it has been alleged.

The 36-year-old reality star was overwhelmed with emotions when she was infamously held at gunpoint at her apartment in Paris back in October. Her bodyguard was not present at the time since Kim had instructed him to watch over her sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, at a nearby club.

The incident was extremely traumatic for Kardashian, who pled with the burglars, begging them not to kill her because she has two little children to care for. Kim reportedly gave up all of her expensive belongings including her $7 million wedding ring to prevent the chances of being killed, and fortunately enough, her plan worked.

It goes without saying that Kim has learned from her mistakes. Flashing all of her jewelry, her collection of cars and practically everything else that is of value to certain individuals, Kardashian acknowledges that she unintentionally set herself up for the robbery in some ways.

Sharing all of her personal business on social media, including Instagram and Snapchat, seemed to have made it rather easy for Kim’s attackers to know where the socialite was at any given time.

It also gave them an insight as to how they would get their hands on her personal belongings, having never been shy to show off her collection of lavish rings and necklaces.

On the forthcoming series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing on March 13, however, fans will begin to see a completely different Kim — one who has been so traumatized by the events in October, she has changed her entire lifestyle, Hollywood Life reveals.

“Kim is back to work and filming KUWTK,” the source explained to the news outlet. “The new year has brought with it many challenges, but she has a new attitude and a fresh approach to how she is handling her career.”

“Gone are the days of flashy bling, now it’s about a more humble lifestyle. Kanye is being loving and supportive too as he has been joining her in shooting scenes for their reality show along with the rest of the sisters.”

As revealed by the insider, Kanye West will also be featured in a couple of episodes, presumably to document his own struggle, having suffered a drastic meltdown that left his staff with no other choice but to have him hospitalized against his will.

Kim Kardashian and her husband have experienced some of their toughest moments in recent months, but sources stress that fans will evidently see a positive change in both of them.

Kanye is already said to have taken a step back from the music industry to solely focus on his health and his family while Kim is taking a similar approach, staying out of the limelight whenever possible, and opting for a much more personal lifestyle without the glam and heavy makeup.

News of Kim’s new approach, which fans will see on KUWTK in March, comes just three weeks after reports had claimed that Kardashian was on the verge of filing for divorce from Kanye, having struggled to keep her marriage intact in the midst of all the scandals they’ve faced.

Us Weekly had claimed that Kim couldn’t cope with the stress of being a working mother, dealing with West’s antics, and trying to overcome her own fears of leaving her home after the robbery ordeal.

It is stressed, however, that things are beginning to look up for the duo who have yet to address reports that their marriage was close to being over in December when things were said to have been at its worst.

What do you make of Kim Kardashian’s supposed new lifestyle?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]