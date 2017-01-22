Kylie Jenner Wants Bella Hadid, The Weeknd To Reconcile — Dissing Selena Gomez?

Kylie Jenner wants Bella Hadid to reconcile with The Weeknd, and from what’s been gathered, the reality star is actively making plans to make it happen.

Kylie, who is best pals with Bella, has not been holding her tongue when it comes to sharing her own opinion on Selena Gomez and her sudden decision in wanting to date the R&B singer — particularly since Bella and Selena were said to have been friends.

As previously revealed, Hadid couldn’t believe the fact that Gomez was seeing her ex-boyfriend since the model still had feelings for the 26-year-old, having only called it quits back in November.

Sources reveal that Kylie Jenner is definitely siding with Bella on this one, especially after it was revealed that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, had been seeing Gomez for close to two months, meaning that the “Starboy” hitmaker wasted no time after breaking up with Hadid.

Hollywood Life gives the impression that Kylie can’t even comprehend what Bella must be going through — she’s been stabbed in the back by someone she considered a friend, and to top it all off, Selena was already dating her ex-boyfriend just shy of a week after their split.

The outlet claims that Jenner misses seeing The Weeknd and Bella together. The duo would often head out to date nights with Kylie and Tyga — a time which the 19-year-old supposedly cherished the most because of how much fun the couples would have out and about.

The socialite finds it hard to respect someone who could do her friend dirty like that. All she wants is for Bella and The Weeknd to get back together.

She knows that the two still have feelings for one another, but with Gomez in the way, it’s definitely going to be more challenging for Kylie to step in and make Abel see that Bella is the right one for him, not Selena.

“Kylie wants Abel [The Weeknd] and Bella to get back together and she’s not shy about saying it,” an insider tells the outlet, stressing that the lip kit businesswoman is furious over Abel’s new relationship.

“Selena should be worried because Bella has a lot of friends that want to see her and Abel back together. Kylie wants to double date with them, and she’s way more Team Bella than Team Selena.”

One of the reasons why Jenner is reportedly wanting The Weeknd to get back with Bella so bad is because the reality star knows that her best pal still has feelings for him.

The Victoria’s Secret runway model was said to have been the one who ended the relationship, realizing the twosome needed some space, but that clearly didn’t mean she didn’t love him anymore.

Bella hoped the couple could take a break from one another, considering their hectic schedules, only to then find out that The Weeknd had moved on with Selena Gomez, who he had been seeing from the moment that his relationship with Hadid came to an end.

Bella has reportedly told her closest pals, including Kylie Jenner, that she doesn’t want to be associated with Selena ever again, Us Weekly reports, insinuating that the former Disney Channel star can longer be part of Taylor Swift’s girl squad.

Bella’s sister, Gigi, who is also part of the famous squad, allegedly shares the same views as her sister. Selena has betrayed them by not even giving them a heads up about the relationship with Abel, and for that, she supposedly doesn’t seem friendship material to them.

Are you siding with Kylie Jenner on this one? Should she be involving herself in the drama between Selena and Bella?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]