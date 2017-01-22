Kanye West: His Apology To Jay Z, Beyonce That Ended Kim Kardashian Feud

Kanye West officially ended his brief feud with Jay Z and Beyonce, it has been alleged.

The rapper made endless headlines back in November, having made some not-so-nice comments about his music pal’s wife, E! Online recalls, claiming that the “Drunk In Love” singer allegedly bribes award show executives in order to win the biggest prizes.

In this instance, Kanye referred to last year’s Video Music Awards where Beyonce bagged herself a handful of trophies, but according to West, the mother-of-one only received those awards because she had requested them if producers wanted her to perform on that day.

Of course, in true Beyonce style, she never responded to Kanye’s claims nor did her husband Jay Z, who had already distanced themselves from West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, with sources alleging that the Hollywood couples had drifted apart, Hollywood Take reports.

Before Kim started dating Kanye, West was very close with Beyonce and Jay — but all of that supposedly changed once Kardashian came into the mix of things. To this day, as revealed by the “Stronger” rapper, Blue Ivy has yet to meet Kanye’s two children, North and Saint, which the 39-year-old finds very disappointing.

The fact that Beyonce and Jay had never invited their children over to Kim’s house for a playdate is what heavily contributed to Kanye’s reckless rants against the famous couple to begin with.

Two months have gone by since the “Good Life” hitmaker made his somewhat vicious comments regarding Queen Bey and her husband. During that time, Kanye West had spent eight days in the hospital, after a sudden meltdown, and has taken a much-needed break from the fashion and music industry.

In recent weeks, all that Kanye has been doing is work on the relationships that have been affected by his tantrums and rants in recent months, starting off with Beyonce and Jay Z.

Bey and Jay were said to have invited Kanye and Kim over to their home, earlier this month, for what seemed to have been a friendly move to hopefully end their feud once and for all.

Prior to making their way over to the couple’s Holmby Hills mansion, Kanye West and Kim had a lengthy conversation with the music mogul and his wife. The 39-year-old wanted to be certain that everything was squashed before arriving at the compound, and that’s exactly what they did.

“Jay was very reasonable and understood that Kanye wasn’t feeling well when he made the remarks. He was forgiving,” the insider tells Hollywood Life.

As previously mentioned, Kanye West’s relationship with Bey and Jay wasn’t the only thing that was affected in the midst of his meltdown.

His marriage to Kim Kardashian took a turn for the worst, insiders claimed, as Kim struggled to deal with her husband’s outrageous antics while trying to overcome her fears and paranoia in the aftermath of what had transpired in Paris back in October.

The reality star was gagged and thrown inside a bathtub before being robbed of all her personal belongings, totaling to more than $8 million. Dealing with Kanye’s drama at the time only put more stress on Kim, who heavily relied on her mother, Kris Jenner, for moral support amid claims the 36-year-old has considered filing for divorce.

“She didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. “When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier.”

Kim and Kanye West are said to be in a much better place now that they’ve somewhat moved on from most of their problems. Their friendship with Beyonce and Jay Z is back on good terms, and while their marriage is still being looked upon as a work in progress, it doesn’t seem as if the couple plan on breaking up anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]