Kylie Jenner Poses For Provocative Panty Pics Instead Of Participating In Women’s March

Kylie Jenner had a different way of supporting women on Saturday as she took to sharing revealing photos.

While millions of other women participated in marches across the nation, Jenner could be seen getting half naked on Instagram. And it did not sit well with her fans. Kylie poses in just a nude-colored thong and crop top that reveals the bottom of her boobs in the newest photos, and fans took to leaving comments to show their disproval of the 19-year-old’s timing.

“Stand for something Important other than yourself.”

“We get it ur beautiful but u don’t have to show it off all the time”

She also shared the images to Facebook, where they came under harsher judgement.

“I love Kylie, but it’s the wrong day to be objectifying yourself. Millions of women across the world are on the streets asking to be heard, to be taken seriously, and then you post this. I get it–own your body and your sexual prowess and all that. But come on, not today.”

Other comments from Instagram users said things such as “plastic surgery” and “Photoshop” on the images suggesting Kylie is not all natural when it comes to her curves.

“Implants are sticking out” “What money can buy”

The Facebook photos received thousands of comments each as did the posts on Instagram, but not everything was negative. Of course, there are those people who love everything Jenner produces, and that includes her racy ‘modeling’ photos. Kylie’s newest risqué images each received over one million likes as people took to showing support for her sexy-charged shoot.

However, it seems Kylie is an odd sister out when it comes to commenting on this weekend’s political happening as both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian used their platforms to speak out. Kim shared an image to her Instagram Saturday evening as she gave a shout out to the women and men marching in the day’s rallies.

“So proud of the women & men who stood up for what is right & are determined to make this world a better place for our children. Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

This post came after she shared several family flashback photos of her and Kanye meeting President Obama. Kardashian took the opportunity to thank Obama for his work as Trump was sworn into office.

Khloe also took to the social media platform to let her voice be heard when it came time to say goodbye to President Obama.

“Terribly sad to see you go but honored I was able to watch firsthand. I hope our history books will do you justice.”

Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t made any posts this weekend besides a selfie about love and another one supporting a brand’s work to end bullying. Of course, Kendall Jenner posted a modeling photo on Friday, but no sisters were as scandalous as Kylie on such a political day for women. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been heard saying they want to use their platform for good, as People has reported Kim stands for gun law reformation.

“Kim Kardashian West recently used social media to speak out about a much-debated topic: gun control.”

And all of the Kardashians have met with gun violence survivors to discuss the issues, reported People. Kendall even attempted to join the movement before realizing it opened her up to more controversy, as reported by Celebuzz. However, Kylie has not yet seemed to get into the political side of things despite having a strong voice and a lot of influence on the younger population.

But people aren’t asking the cosmetics mogul to become a political activist, but they are asking her to be a bit more reserved when it comes to sharing racy images on a day when millions of women are trying to earn respect.

