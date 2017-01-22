WWE Rumors: Goldberg’s Opponent For ‘FastLane’ Revealed

It’s been announced that Goldberg will be wrestling at the WWE FastLane PPV, but we didn’t know who he would be facing until now. There has been a lot of speculation about Goldberg’s opponent for the bout and many people thought WWE could be booking his final match with Brock Lesnar early to give both men the chance to wrestle other opponents at Wrestlemania 33. However, some new information has come to light.

It was reported that Goldberg will be featured in the main event of WWE FastLane against a new opponent who is not Brock Lesnar. In fact, WWE officials are looking to separate Goldberg and Lesnar for awhile after the WWE Royal Rumble because they want Goldberg to stand on his own at WWE FastLane. If that is the case, he will need the right opponent as he continues to build momentum heading into Wrestlemania 33.

It’s been rumored that Goldberg could be featured in a tag team match with Roman Reigns at the PPV. It’s possible that WWE could use that as a way to create conflict between Goldberg, Reigns, and Lesnar, which could lead to a Triple Threat match between the three men at Wrestlemania. That may seem abstract, but if WWE wants Goldberg to have a singles match at WWE FastLane, an unexpected opponent could face him.

Recently, it was reported that Goldberg signed a new deal with WWE that will keep him with the company through Wrestlemania 34. Because of his new deal, WWE officials aren’t being forced to book every dream match for Goldberg over the next few months. A match as big as Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns can wait until WWE Summerslam or next year’s Wrestlemania. That takes a lot of the pressure off for WWE FastLane.

If you take a real look at the Raw roster, there are only a few men who could challenge Goldberg in a singles match. Braun Strowman is an obvious choice, but WWE may not be willing to let Braun put over Goldberg only a month away from Wrestlemania. Rusev is another top choice, but Goldberg already confronted him before WWE Survivor Series. Goldberg vs. Rusev just doesn’t have the same appeal as some other matches.

Instead, WWE may be looking at The Big Show to face Goldberg at WWE FastLane for a few reasons. For instance, the history between the two former WCW stars is well known. They’re old rivals, so rehashing their rivalry is not out of the question, especially when you consider that WWE needs to get Big Show ready for the match with Shaq. The match with Goldberg could reestablish Big Show as a heel for Wrestlemania 33.

The WWE Universe has already seen Big Show vs. Goldberg, but it’s been years. The Big Show is in the best shape of his career, and WWE could sell both men before their big matches on the grandest stage of them all only a few weeks later. Goldberg would likely defeat Big Show, but it wouldn’t matter in the long term. A big win for Goldberg at WWE FastLane is what WWE wants, which a match with Big Show would give them.

As of this writing, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar III seems to be the plan for Wrestlemania. In fact, their match is rumored to be the main event of the show. It’s odd that WWE officials are planning for their feud to take a hiatus between the WWE Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania 33, but where they leave Goldberg and Lesnar after the Royal Rumble match can only be speculated on right now.

All we know for sure is something huge is being planned for their rivalry heading into Wrestlemania. A big match for Goldberg at WWE FastLane against The Big Show could be more than enough to bridge the gap between the two PPVs and provide a trip down memory lane for the WWE Universe while adding the latest chapter, and getting everyone ready for Wrestlemania 33. On paper, it seems like a no-brainer for WWE.

[Featured Image by WWE]