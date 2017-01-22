Ruby Rose Gushes Over Jessica Origliasso And Says She’s Glad She Stayed A Woman

When it comes to finding positive role models for those in the LGBTQ community, few are held in higher regard than Orange is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose, particularly because she fights for equality on two fronts as a gay woman involved in a same sex relationship. While Ruby still strives for equality for women and for those in the LGBTQ community, she recently shared that one decision might have left her feeling lost, even as she faced adversity as a non-straight teenager and a bullied girl in her past. Now, Ms. Rose opens up about feeling relief at having made the right decision and gushes over her reunited love affair with The Veronicas lead singer, Jess Origliasso.

Ruby Rose Says She Made The Right Decision To Remain Female

Ruby Rose has grown into a beautiful and confident woman, but, as Entertainment Tonight reports, that wasn’t always the case. Growing up in Australia, Ruby says she was bullied before she ever came out of the closet and adds that the bullying grew even worse, when she declared her LGBTQ status. Even as a very young girl, Ruby knew she was different. She recalls that she was playing with Superman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figures, while other girls her age were collecting Barbie dolls.

Even when Rose tried to fit in, dressing in feminine outfits and using make-up to enhance her feminine features, the Orange is the New Black star says the girls still wouldn’t leave her alone. Later, Ruby Rose came out as gay and still the bullying persisted.

“‘First you want our boyfriends, now you want us’ — that kind of thing,” Ruby explains of the situation. “I couldn’t win.”

Amid those troubles, Ms. Rose was facing her own troubles, trying to figure out just where she would best fit. She recalls wanting gender reassignment surgery, thinking she would be happiest living life as a boy. As convinced as she was at that young age, Ruby says she’s now grateful that she never went through with the procedure.

“I’m a woman,” says Ms. Rose. “I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life.”

Ruby Rose Gushes: “Jess Is The Most Amazing Person”

I was feeling super tank girl in my goggles with my lady on Christmas Day. A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:12am PST

It wasn’t long ago that Ruby Rose reunited with her former girlfriend, Jessica Origliasso, who fronts The Veronicas, reports People. Jessica and Ruby dated in 2008, but broke up and seemed to have gone their separate ways, until they revealed a rekindled romance earlier in 2016. Now, Ruby and Origliasso seem inseparable, as was proven when Jess escorted Ruby Rose to the recent xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiere.

“Jess is the most amazing person,” Ms. Rose said of Origliasso. “We just jam every night. We play music and sing and cook dinner, and she’s amazing. She’s wonderful…She’s always such a moral support for me and a moral compass. I’m so glad she came tonight.”

The two women were attending the film’s premiere, because Ruby Rose plays a strong female lead, opposite Vin Diesel, and the actress felt it was important to support the film for that reason. Rose explained that she preferred playing a strong woman in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, especially because she feels today’s woman is too strong to play the damsel in distress of classic film.

“Come on, women are way too strong. Women give birth, for goodness sake,” says Ruby. “So we’re just built strong, and this film really celebrates that and it really shows everything the individual character strengths and skill sets.”

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, starring Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, and Nina Dobrev, is currently playing in theaters.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]