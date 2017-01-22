Danielle Staub Says Jacqueline Laurita Should Be Scared Of Her Return To ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8

Danielle Staub is more than ready to return to Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8. The reality star veteran, however, is leaving her big comeback all up to Bravo and Andy Cohen. Now that she has rekindled her friendship with Teresa Giudice, Danielle said that Jacqueline Laurita should be scared of their alliance.

In an interview with Hollywood Life at Danielle Staub’s New Beginnings party, the 54-year-old reality star revealed that she would absolutely love to go back to Real Housewives of New Jersey. Danielle, however, refused to say if she is already in talks with the Bravo producers to return for Season 8. She added that the main reason why she wanted to return to RHONJ is because she wanted to clear her name.

“For anyone who’s believed in me, I want to come back and show them right.”

Thank you to my friends at @wetpainttv for catching up with me at my #newbeginnings house warming #party! http://www.wetpaint.com/danielle-staub-rhonj-return-season-8-1556159/ dressed by my amazing ladies @cocoschateau A photo posted by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

But if there is one cast member from RHONJ who’s excited for Danielle’s comeback, it would be her new BFF Teresa Giudice.

“Me and Teresa have a great alliance now, and I think that’s a wonderful thing for people to discover and see,” she told the site.

In an interview with Mic, Danielle Staub revealed that she immediately said yes when Teresa invited her to reconnect. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast explained that she and Teresa have been sending text messages back and forth for quite some time before they were spotted going to yoga together.

“When she walked in, it was like we just saw each other yesterday; we gave each other a big hug. It was quite beautiful because people were walking up to us asking, ‘Did we just witness something iconic?'”

Danielle added that they have moved on from their tumultuous past saying that she felt and appreciated Teresa’s heartfelt apology. While she would never forget the way Teresa treated her and her family, Danielle is more than happy to look forward and embrace her new friendship with Teresa.

It seems the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have become inseparable since they reconnected and attended a yoga class together back in October. Hollywood Life confirmed that Danielle and Teresa are closer than ever, chatting on the phone constantly and even grabbing coffee from time to time.

With the newly formed alliance between Danielle and Teresa, could fans expect her to side with Teresa in the latter’s ongoing feud with Jacqueline Laurita? Turns out, Danielle Staub is also not in good terms with Jacqueline, even calling her former RHONJ cast “bats**t crazy.”

“I don’t want relationship with someone [Jacqueline] that insane,” she added.

I was ready to disco 70's style last night at #TheWorldsLargestDisco in #Buffalo benefiting @campgooddays ! Thanks for styling me @vetir_femme A photo posted by Jacqueline Laurita (@jaclaurita) on Nov 27, 2016 at 6:41am PST

Danielle, however, shared that she would gladly drop the feud if Jacqueline would simply apologize. But if things got even worse, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said that she’s not afraid to air Jacqueline’s dirty laundry. She hinted that she knows a lot about Jacqueline, things that she did not want the public to know, and she’s not afraid to expose her if push comes to shove.

“If someone’s going to continue to attack my demeanor and my dignity, I’ll give it right back. Because there’s no reason to be talking about me and literally, you [Jacqueline] have a job because of me, partially. You should be thanking me, instead of tearing at me… If I were to be asked back, [which we don’t know], she should be a little scared. I know her history, and I’d be very happy to share it. So Jacqueline, word up, say ‘I’m sorry.’ It’s not too late honey.”

Hollywood Life earlier confirmed that Andy Cohen is in the middle of casting Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8. The executive producer told the site that Danielle Staub “is in discussion” to come back next season.

