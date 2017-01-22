Lourdes Leon In Audience While Mom, Madonna, Unleashes Vulgar, Profane Rant Against President Donald J. Trump

Lourdes Leon is not often in the news, but she was spied at the Women’s March in Washington while her mom, Madonna, hurled potty mouth F-bombs and vulgar language at Donald Trump.

Madonna’s daughter, real name, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, 20, is often called her mother’s “Mini-Me” for her striking resemblance to the singer. Lourdes Leon was among throngs of marchers in the nation’s capital Saturday to protest Trump’s presidency.

Lourdes was seen blending in the crowd with her arms folded and focused on the stage of speakers. Lourdes Leon was dressed casually in a varsity letterman jacket, the March badge and a pair of sunglasses in her pocket.

Lourdes was not a guest speaker at the event, but Daily Mail wrote that she was present when her mom began her “cussing.”

“The 20-year-old was spotted attending the exact same demonstration which saw her mother drop three F-bombs and tell the new President of the United States, Donald Trump, to ‘suck a d***’ on stage – a message which Lourdes no doubt heard her mother say.”

Madonna took to the stage of presenters after a pair of A-listers — Scarlett Johansson, whose emotionally-charged speech was cut off due to time rules and Ashley Judd, who shocked the audience — and Michael Moore — for reading the “I Am a Nasty Woman” poem, as Variety wrote.

Other notable celebrities at the planned march were Cher, Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen, Julia Roberts, Alicia Keys, MC Lyte and others. However, it was Lourdes Leon’s “Material Girl” mom who trended heavily on social media sites.

Madonna appealed to the crowd for strength in standing up to a “new age of tyranny” for everyone, not just for women. She said that it is “truly a crime” for being uniquely different. The singer’s comments caught major outlets like MSNBC, C-Span and CNN by surprise.

Later, CNN issued an on-air apology to viewers for airing the pop diva’s remarks.

Previously, Inquisitr wrote about Madonna’s F-bomb-laced speech and the admission that she contemplated “blowing up the White House.”

“After she was done with the speech, Madonna went on to perform and sang some of her songs – including ‘Express Yourself’ and ‘Human Nature.’ The latter, she dedicated specifically to what she referred to as ‘DT’ — Donald Trump. However, she was quick to suggest that the D in ‘DT’ could stand for ‘d***’

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up,” Madonna said to Trump before saying “suck a d***” to Trump.

While many people on social media gave Madonna virtual high-fives, others not amused by her profanity-laced diatribe called for her arrest over implied threats, presumably against President Trump.

This isn’t Lourdes Leon’s mom’s first public attack against Trump, citing a Time report. On the day before voters went to the polls, Madonna hosted an improvised concert in New York’s Washington Square Park in support of Hillary Clinton. There, the “Like A Virgin” singer expressed her disdain of then-candidate Trump and left no doubt that she was not a fan of his divisive rhetoric and misogynist comments.

Lourdes is currently enrolled at the University Of Michigan where she is studying musical theater. Lourdes reportedly has an eye for fashion; she helped her mother launch the Material Girl clothing line in 2010. So far, she has not commented on her mom’s F-bombs aimed at the 45th President of the United States.

Share your thoughts below about Madonna’s epic rant in the presence of her daughter. Was it proper parenting or does it go with the territory of being an A-lister in Hollywood?

[Feature image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]