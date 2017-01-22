Selena Gomez Is Using The Weeknd For Fame, Justin Bieber And Bella Hadid Say

Selena Gomez is surely the queen of controversy when it comes to dating celebrities, according to Perez Hilton. The “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” singer is reportedly dating The Weeknd, and this fact angers both her and his exes for all the obvious reasons.

January 19: Selena was with Abel (The Weeknd) at Tenants of The Trees in Los Angeles, CA! #Selenators #BestFanArmy #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/5JPRmVhYq6 — Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) January 20, 2017

Ever since Selena Gomez was spotted making out with The Weeknd last week, a few celebrities have spoken out defending and blasting the new musical couple. A few days ago, it was reported that the “Starboy” singer’s ex Bella Hadid said she felt betrayed by Gomez for dating her ex.

Now, it seems that Selena Gomez’s most popular ex also has something to say about her new romance. Justin Bieber has reportedly spoken out about the unconfirmed romance between his ex-girlfriend and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Sources close to Bieber claim the “Sorry” singer thinks Selena Gomez is using the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker for promotion. Bieber has previously made similar comments when talking about his own relationship with Gomez.

Bieber has previously claimed that Selena Gomez had dated him only to get more famous. There’s also a theory that the 24-year-old “Same Old Love” singer dates the stars she wants to collaborate with. Whether it’s a coincidence or not, but Gomez and The Weeknd are currently working on new music together.

Selena was listening to The Weeknd today! pic.twitter.com/qzareWCF9D — Selena Gomez Updates (@SelenasSource) January 16, 2017

Apart from Bieber and The Weeknd, Selena Gomez has previously dated Zedd, Nick Jonas, and reportedly Charlie Puth. But apparently, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd’s ex, wants to kill them (Gomez and The Weeknd) with kindness even more than Bieber, as the 20-year-old model said she was “p*ssed” and felt betrayed, according to Us Magazine.

According to a close pal of Hadid, the model is “p*ssed” about the romantic relationship between her ex and Selena Gomez, who’s a fellow member of Taylor Swift’s squad. Shortly after the photos of Gomez and The Weeknd surfaced on the Internet, Hadid unfollowed the former on Instagram, a move that is viewed among social media circles as a declaration of war.

A few days later, Hadid posted a snap of herself flashing the middle finger. Could that middle finger be pointed at Selena Gomez and her current love interest? The Weeknd and Gomez have been hanging out since at least November 2015, when they both performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in NYC.

Ever since then, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were busy working on new music together, and the “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” singer even reportedly received some help from The Weeknd with her battle with depression and other health issues related to lupus.

According to Selena Gomez’s friend cited by Us Magazine, the “Same Old Love” singer and The Weeknd started hanging out as friends but then it “became romantic.”

“They’re working on very sexy music, so it spilled over.”

But the most interesting thing in this story is that the source claims Hadid had reached out to The Weeknd “a few times” to tell him Selena Gomez is using him. So it seems like it’s not only Bieber’s opinion.

The Weeknd seen making out with Selena Gomez after split from Bella Hadid#NigezieTv pic.twitter.com/MqT2oaAUNG — Nigezie Tv (@NigezieTV) January 12, 2017

But not all celebs are against the budding relationship between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, according to Hollywood Life. Actress Jennifer Aniston has reportedly reached out to the “Same Old Love” singer to tell her to follow her heart and ignore the haters.

According to sources cited by Hollywood Life, Aniston has some love advice to share with Selena Gomez.

“Jennifer has been one of Selena’s biggest supporters. She’s been encouraging Selena to follow her heart and ignore the haters.”

Aniston also reportedly thinks that Selena Gomez “deserves to be happy” and added that she knows the 24-year-old singer “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]