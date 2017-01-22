Mariah Carey ‘Feels Bad’ About Not Spending Quality Time With James Packer During Engagement

While Mariah Carey may have already moved on to dating Bryan Tanaka, she’s discussing her relationship woes with ex-fiance James Packer on the new show Mariah’s World.

In fact, she was heard saying she felt bad for not spending time with Packer, who flew to Paris to see her during her performance. However, it was said the billionaire abruptly left after arriving to see Mariah, and now it seems fans know why Packer’s visit was cut so short.

According to Daily Mail, Carey addressed the issue with her manager as she said “I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him.”

The site went in-depth as it covered the revealing trailer for Sunday’s episode.

“On Sunday’s episode of the E! reality show the songstress, who is currently touring, dished on her regrets for not spending more time with the Australian billionaire businessman during her Paris concert.”

But Carey’s admissions of guilt didn’t end there. She continued on to state she isn’t sure how her relationship with James would work since they never seem to have time together. Perhaps this was a forecast of what was to come as the couple called off their engagement in October.

“I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things.”

In fact, it has been reported it was Mariah’s tendencies to not spend time with Packer and focus on her own glamorous life that led to him calling off the engagement. Us Weekly reported on the event that caused Mariah and James to go their separate ways as they vacationed abroad.

Carey and Packer were spotted in a restaurant in Greece, where the singer seemed to get on her fiance’s last nerve, reported Us Weekly in November.

“It was a circus,” says a witness. “She was taking photos with people. James was rolling his eyes. He looked irate. Every time she walked off, he asked, ‘What is she doing now?'”

The site reported that Packer had had enough of coming second to Carey’s life and called off the wedding.

“Suddenly he’s like, ‘I don’t think I can do this.'”

The article ends by saying Mariah and James often clashed over her “diva ways,” while he often “wasn’t available.”

Not only was she extravagant, but her diva ways grated.

“I can be a bit bossy,” Carey admitted to Us in August. And Packer, continues the source, “could get angry” — although he often “wasn’t around or available.”

However, Us Weekly also reported in October it was Carey who called off the engagement as Packer “wasn’t present enough” as a “source” was quoted.

“James has not been present for her so she unfortunately couldn’t make it work and had to leave him.”

While there may be conflicting reports on who called off the engagement, there’s no denying Mariah’s admission of feeling guilty for not spending quality time with Packer in the latest episode of Mariah’s World. The Daily Mail added that her demanding schedule made it impossible for her and James to spend a lot of time together. The thought made her physically sick, as she stated in the trailer.

“I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now. This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities. It’s not really easy for us to spend time together.”

One thing is clear from Carey’s latest relationship confession; neither she nor James were ready to tie the knot.

