President Trump Copies Obama Again: @POTUS Twitter Photo Had Snapshot Of Obama’s 2009 Inauguration

President Donald Trump is accused of copying former president Barack Obama once more after users on Twitter noticed a photo he had on the account was a snapshot of the 2009 inauguration.

Daily Mail reports that Trump used Obama’s inauguration photo as his background image on his official account as president of the United States, @POTUS. Trump was given control of the Twitter handle on Friday afternoon. While the banner image was that of a patriotic scene of the inauguration, it wasn’t of Trump’s inauguration. Trump’s people put a photo of Obama’s 2009 inauguration when he was celebrated as the first African-American president, an event that drew an estimated 1.8 million people.

Twitter users recognized Trump’s photo from Obama’s inauguration as a re-purposed Getty image. It was resized and the colors were brightened up.

Trump team quietly removes photo of Obama’s inauguration from POTUS Twitter account https://t.co/z6lNmOu8fz pic.twitter.com/m1LDvo2rHz — The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2017

In an hour’s time, the @POTUS account was replaced with an image of the American flag before it was replaced once more with a snap of Trump looking out a window in the White House. As of Saturday, however, that photo was used as @RealDonaldTrump’s background image and @POTUS now has a low quality photo of Donald Trump signing documents with his family surrounding him.

Several users called out the Trump administration for copying Obama, something that also happened with the celebratory cake that was at one of the inaugural balls Friday night. The cake that Trump cut was nearly an exact replica of Obama’s from 2013.

One person wrote that “these Trumps just love to copy and plagiarize” the Obamas.

“Trump takes every moment to slam Obama, yet continues to copy him at every turn. Speech, Twitter background, cake…,” another wrote.

Trump will still use his own Twitter account in addition to the official president’s Twitter handle.

Donald trump’s twitter header used a photo from Barack Obama’s 2009 #inauguration https://t.co/uXDMTEQcAD pic.twitter.com/v6f1mAH6mq — People Magazine (@people) January 20, 2017

As The Hill reports, the baker for Trump’s inaugural cake said he was asked to recreate Obama’s 2013 cake.

Baker of Trump inaugural cake: I was asked to recreate Obama cake https://t.co/1JEWjZEb45 pic.twitter.com/vr1MuyKIzx — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2017

A bakery in Washington, D.C. admitted that Trump’s inaugural committee asked them to “recreate” the cake that was originally made for President Obama by Food Network star, Duff Goldman. He tweeted a photo of the two cakes and explained that he didn’t design Trump’s and that it was a copy.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps,” Goldman tweeted. “I didn’t make it.”

The Buttercream Bakeshop made Trump’s cake and posted an image of it on its Instagram page. The bakery wrote that they were “thrilled” to “recreate” Goldman’s Obama cake.

“Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one,” the bakery wrote.

Buttercream Bakeshop added that profits from the cake are being donated to the Human Rights Campaign that promotes the LGBT movement.

President Trump has been accused of copying Obama now for various things. The first incident came when his wife, Melania Trump, delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention. A journalist noticed that several excerpts from her speech were identical to Michelle Obama’s speech during the Democratic National Convention when her husband was running for president. It turned out that Melania’s speech writer did use several lines from Mrs. Obama’s speech and Mrs. Trump was unaware of the monumental mistake that still follows her.

[Featured Image by Olivier Doulier/Getty Images]