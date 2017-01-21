America Ferrera Speaks At Women’s March: ‘The President Is Not America, We Are America’

More than 500,000 people took to the streets of Washington, D.C., on Saturday to participate in the Women’s March on Washington, and among those was Latina actress and activist America Ferrera.

The Women’s March kicked off shortly after 10:00 a.m., and featured Ferrera giving the opening speech.

“We are gathered here and across the country and around the world today to say, ‘Mr. Trump, we refuse. We reject the demonization of our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Ferrera said. “We demand an end to the systemic murder and incarceration of our black brothers and sisters. We will not give up our right to safe and legal abortions. We will not ask our LGBTQ families to go backwards. We will not go from being a nation of immigrants, to a nation of ignorance.”

“It’s been a heartrending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country,” Ferrera continued. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.”

“We march today for our families and our neighbors, for our future, for the causes we claim and for the causes that claim us. We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war. He would like us to forget the words, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free,’ and instead, take up a credo of hatred.”

Watch America Ferrera’s full speech in the video below.

America Ferrera was just one of several other A-list celebrities that joined in for the Women’s March. Scarlett Johansson, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd, Amber Rose, Amy Schumer, and Chrissy Teigen also arrived at the nation’s capital to take a stand against President Donald Trump.

Ferrera also caught up with her former Ugly Betty co-stars Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz. To document the reunion, America Ferrera snapped a photo of the trio and shared it on her Instagram account with the caption, “I march for family! I found my #UglyBetty family @therealanaortiz & @markindelicato here at the #womensmarchdc and we’re here celebrating @plannedparenthood with @funnyordie & @ronnaandbeverly #fullheart.”

The Women’s March on Washington was planned for the day after Trump’s inauguration to send a message to the president that women’s rights are just as important as anyone else’s rights. Hundreds of thousands of people, not just in Washington but all over the world, took part in the march. Both men and women could be seen carrying homemade signs, with many of them wearing knitted pink hats with cat ears referred to as “pussy hats,” which referenced a past comment Trump made while speaking to a friend.

While the march was taking place, President Trump and his family attended the National Prayer Service, an inaugural tradition, at the National Cathedral. Trump has yet to comment on the event, but Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election, tweeted out her support for those who were standing up for what they believed in. America Ferrera supported Hillary Clinton as a presidential candidate, and even campaigned for her during the time leading up to the election.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

What do you think about America Ferrera’s speech and the Women’s March on Washington? Do you support her stance? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/ Getty Images]