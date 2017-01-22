Nostradamus And Trump Predictions 2017: What Did The Famous Psychic See During A Donald Trump Presidency?

Did Nostradamus have any predictions for the time period of Donald Trump’s ascension to president of the United States? Elite Readers is reporting on potential predictions from Nostradamus relating to Trump. Below are two quatrains that are believed to be about our current president.

“The false trumpet concealing madness will cause Byzantium to change its laws. From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants the edict withdrawn, changing money and standards. “The trumpet shakes with great discord. An agreement broken: lifting the face to heaven the bloody mouth will swim with blood the face anointed with milk and honey lies on the ground.”

The quatrains of Nostradamus are similar to a riddle that needs to be solved. The person who reads them can form their own idea of what the famous psychic was trying to say. In the two quatrains above, the use of the word trumpet can easily be attributed to Donald Trump. Nostradamus has become known for these types of word games when he was talking about a world leader. In some of his quatrains about WWII, Nostradamus used the word Hister. Experts took that as his way of talking about Hitler.

What could the term “the false trumpet” mean? Many people who have interpreted this quatrain say that this was Nostradamus’ way of explaining Trump winning the Electoral College vote, but losing the popular vote. All over social media, you can find people saying that Trump is not their president. It is like he is a false president.

Arthur Evans is an expert when it comes to Nostradamus and he gives his interpretation of the two quatrains.

“Someone has betrayed him, so now, he is enraged. In the name of religion, he talks blood and ends up swimming in it. What is the land of ‘milk and honey’? It is, obviously, Israel he’s described his intentions of being a ‘neutral broker’ between Israel and Palestine. The last line indicates to what he said about his big show of friendship and dirt he received in return for his efforts.”

Should these predictions be taken seriously? Nostradamus believers point to a quatrain that they say is a prediction of Trump winning the election.

“The great shameless, audacious bawler. He will be elected governor of the army: The boldness of his contention. The bridge broken, the city faint from fear.”

Aside from 2017 predictions from Nostradamus to Trump, the Advertiser is reporting on other potential predictions from around the world that will take place this year.

One of the first predictions that the Advertiser addresses says that the United States will experience turmoil in the government. This prediction can easily be tied into the Trump predictions since he is now the leader of the United States.

For a couple of years now, tension between the United States and Russia has almost reached the same intensity as the tensions during the Cold War. Much of this tension stems from Russia annexing part of the Ukraine. According to Nostradamus, peace will be achieved between Russia and Ukraine.

One topic that was popular during the campaign season in the United States was China. Trump campaigned on the idea that China was manipulating currency and Trump stated that he would stop them from doing so. In 2017, Nostradamus stated that China will attempt to stop the “economic imbalance” that exists globally. This act by China could do some serious damage. A report from News.com.au talks about a report from the private intelligence firm Stratfor. The report states that China’s economy is on the verge of collapse.

When it comes to predictions in 2017 that concern global warming, Nostradamus believers point to where the psychic talks about “Hot Wars.” Could this mean that wars will begin due to global warming or an escalation from a Cold War?

Do you think the Nostradamus and Trump predictions will come true?

