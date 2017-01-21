Netflix February 2017: Complete List Of Titles Leaving Netflix In February

It’s that time again; it’s time to find out which of our favorite titles will be leaving Netflix next month.

According to Netflix’s official website, January, 2017, marked a new record with the most movies and television shows leaving Netflix than years past, with more than 300 titles removed. Luckily, it doesn’t appear as though as many titles will be leaving the streaming service in February. In fact, the majority of the movies and television shows that were cut were from the BBC.

Apparently, Netflix’s contract with the BBC is up for renegotiation, which tends to happen around this time each year. Among those BBC shows being cut are Copper (two seasons), House of Cards Trilogy (three seasons), Keeping Up Appearances (one season), Monarch of the Glen (seven seasons), North & South (one season), Outcasts (one season), Robin Hood (three seasons), Survivors (two seasons), The Buccaneers (one season), The Office (UK – two seasons), The Vicar of Dibley (four seasons), and Torchwood (four seasons).

The majority of the titles leaving Netflix next month will be gone as of February 1. However, the cuts will continue through February 15.

Check out the complete list of titles leaving Netflix in February 2017 below.

February 1

A Picture of You (2014)

A Pony Tale, aka A Talking Pony!?! (2013)

American Girl: Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight (2014)

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013)

Ashby (2015)

August (2011)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Bulworth (1998)

Care Bears: Adventures in Care-a-Lot (two seasons)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Charlotte’s Web 2 (2003)

Come Drink with Me (1966)

Confessions of a Brazilian Call Girl, aka Bruna Surfistinha (2011)

Copper (two seasons)

Disciples of the 36th Chamber (1985)

El payaso Plim Plim: Un héroe del corazón – (one season)

El payaso Plim Plim: Un héroe del corazón in English – (one season)

Elizabeth (1998)

Executioners from Shaolin (1977)

Five Shaolin Masters (1974)

Frida (2002)

Heroes of the East (1978)

Home (2013)

House of Cards Trilogy (three seasons)

Keeping Up Appearances (one season)

La Patrona (one season)

Like Sunday, Like Rain (2014)

Martial Arts of Shaolin (1986)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Monarch of the Glen (seven seasons)

My Side of the Mountain (1969)

North & South (one season)

Outcasts (one season)

Painted Skin: The Resurrection (2012)

POKLOSIE (2012)

Red Data Girl (one season)

Robin Hood (three seasons)

Sahara (2005)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Scooby-Doo!: Mystery Incorporated (two seasons)

Shaolin Martial Arts (1974)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

StreetDance 2 (2012)

Survivors (two seasons)

The Avenging Eagle (1978)

The Buccaneers (one season)

The Kid with the Golden Arm (1979)

The Kite Runner (2007)

The Machinist (2004)

The Man from Nowhere (2010)

The Office (UK – two seasons)

The Vicar of Dibley (four seasons)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Torchwood (four seasons)

Trainspotting (1996)

Twelve O’Clock High (1949)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

February 5

Schoolgirl Detectives (one season)

Syndrome (one season)

February 10

Attack on Titan (one season)

February 12

Grounded for Life (five seasons)

February 15

Africas Deadliest (one season)

American Genius (one season)

Animal Fight Night (one season)

Big Picture with Kal Penn (one season)

Brain Games (four seasons)

Carlos: Miniseries (one season)

Diggers (one season)

Land Girls (three seasons)

Long Way Down (2007)

Long Way Round (2004)

Remote Survival (one season)

Startalk (one season)

Street Genius (one season)

Unlikely Animal Friends (one season)

World’s Deadliest (one season)

Wounded: The Battle Back Home (one season)

