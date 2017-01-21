Adele Will Perform At The 2017 Grammy Awards

As the 2017 Grammy Awards approach, the performers who will perform are being announced. Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Adele, who is rumored to be the star of the show, are all confirmed. Even though Adele has some serious competition this year, there is no doubt among her fans and media who will be running the show. It has been announced by CBS that Adele will join the 59th annual Grammy Awards, which takes place on Feb. 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While the list of categories for awards is quite large, it is apparent that it is going to be Adele’s night to shine. Not only is she one of the headliners of the show, but she’s also a nominee for best album, record, song, best pop solo performance, and best pop vocal album of the year. In these categories, she is competing with Beyonce, Justin Beiber, Rihanna, Kanye West, and others. Despite the fact that these are some serious contenders who have progressed substantially over the last year, many believe that Adele will hog the awards from those other nominees, except the award for best album. As many predict, Beyonce will win this category with her album, Lemonade.

Our prayers have been answered https://t.co/A3b4GpbPfm — Page Six (@PageSix) January 21, 2017

According to Variety, Adele has already received 10 awards from previous Grammy ceremonies. In 2009, she started her Grammy journey and won her first award for best new artist, following that with best album of the year, song of the year, record of the year, and more in 2012. Her latest Grammy award was for the best song written for visual media in 2014. This happened at the same time she went on a career break because of the birth of her son.

The British superstar will perform a song from her latest album, 25, which was the best-selling album in the United States for the years of 2015 and 2016 and is the second biggest-selling album of the decade (after another Adele album). Adele hopes that this performance is going to go smoother than the one last year, where she suffered technical difficulties. While Adele was singing “All I Ask,” her microphone dropped onto the piano, so the show switched to a backup sound system that caused the momentary audio drop.

“We had the most complicated show on television. Period. End of story.With each musical performance, we change over the microphones, the wires. I mean, if you’ve been backstage — I can’t understand how they get it done, but they do.” Academy president Neil Portnow said regarding this incident. He also added, commenting Adele’s performance, “she did a great job and we certainly don’t like when those things happen, but those things happen sometimes.”

Adele will perform at 2017 Grammys! Can't wait! Plus how many Grammys she will win?! ⚡️???????? pic.twitter.com/RjTd5cVoxj — Teen Network (@iaam) January 20, 2017

Even though Adele handled the situation professionally, she later spoke about it on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that she had an emotional breakdown.

“It threw the whole thing off. Next time I have any sound issues, I am going to start over. [I will tell them,] ‘Sorry, that’s not working for me,'” as Daily Mail reports.

The 59th Grammy Award ceremony will be hosted by The Late Late Show star James Corden and is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is the executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is the director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

The 2017 Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will air on CBS on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Joern Pollex /GettyImages]