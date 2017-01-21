Piers Morgan Dragged On Twitter After Making Fun Of Women’s March On Washington

Piers Morgan has become the target of some pretty intense social media backlash after proposing a “Men’s March” in response to the Women’s March on Washington that took place on Saturday.

“I’m planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?” Piers tweeted on Saturday morning.

Piers Morgan’s initial tweet amassed more than 30,000 Twitter likes, 11,000 shares, and 16,000 comments. In later tweets, Piers explained that he loves strong women but he thinks the Women’s March is sexist. Piers also said that he believes this march is all about hating on Donald Trump because so far, the new POTUS hasn’t taken away any rights from women. What he fails to remember is that Trump has been guilty of saying some pretty disrespectful and downright vulgar things about women, something that American voters haven’t had to deal with while choosing between past presidential candidates.

Just made another sign for today. Too soon? @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/3xzlh4qop9 — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) January 21, 2017

Morgan’s comments elicited an immediate reaction from those who support the Women’s March on Washington. Some celebrity voices took aim at the controversial television personality including Bridesmaids director Paul Feig and musician Lily Allen. After a lengthy back and forth with Allen, Piers Morgan attempted to shut her down by posting a picture of the British singer “grabbing” his crotch.

The Women’s March on Washington was organized after learning that Donald Trump had won the 2016 presidential election and was set for one day after his inauguration on purpose. That being said, the organized event is not a “march against Trump” as many outlets have claimed. Instead, it was meant to bring women’s rights to the forefront and let Donald Trump and other politicians in Washington, D.C., know that women are not going to sit by and let their freedoms and their rights be taken away just because a new, conservative administration has taken over.

To prove that their march was necessary, the newly minted POTUS has already started unraveling much of the work that was put in during Barack Obama’s term, starting with an immediate order to stop discounting insurance rates for money borrowed as part of the popular FHA loan program.

With Trump’s ascension to the presidency, there have also been calls to completely stop federal funding to Planned Parenthood and it has already been announced that many grants set up to assist the survivors of domestic violence are being cut. Many of the women marching are ardent supporters of Planned Parenthood, including Scarlett Johansson, who stood at the podium in front of the crowd in D.C. and told them about her history with the non-profit organization.

Piers Morgan seems to think that the Women’s March on Washington is just another move made by feminists to “further emasculate men.” The unabashed Donald Trump supporter went back and forth with quite a few Twitter users, including a few celebrities and many who took part in the Saturday protests. Piers refuses to believe that the march had anything to do with women’s rights and stuck to his guns, claiming that the event was just a get together so that anti-Trump protesters can yell and scream about how much they hate Trump.

There was some interest in Piers Morgan’s “Men’s March.” White nationalist Richard Spencer showed his support of the idea when he retweeted Piers.

Morgan only finally backed down much later in the day, quipping that he had to cancel plans for his offensive “Men’s March” because his wife told him that he couldn’t go. Meanwhile, millions of men, women, and children showed up in Washington, D.C., and many other sister cities throughout the United States and the rest of the world in solidarity to let politicians know that women are not going to go backwards and let any of their rights go.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]