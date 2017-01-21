Ben Seewald’s Family Speaks Out Against Abortion And Women’s March Today

Ben Seewald is known for being married to Jessa Duggar Seewald of Counting On. The fans have started following his family and how they are doing since his time on the show. Now Ben’s family has gone to their Instagram page to share a thought that a lot of people are not going to agree with, but they aren’t holding back on how they feel at all. The post is a picture of a baby that says, “Terminating the life of our pre-born daughters is not protecting their rights as women.” The picture just had a little baby girl in it.

The wrath of Jesus. It is a fearful thing. Have you been justified by grace, or r u still in rebellion against Him? pic.twitter.com/qj5F8DXoWB — Ben Seewald (@BenSeewald) January 9, 2017

This photo wasn’t all that Ben Seewald’s family shared. They also put a big caption with the photo that shared their exact thoughts on the issue. The post said, “Women of the world who are marching by the thousands, I am ashamed to call you sisters today. You do not fight for women’s rights. You have no class. You have no dignity. You fight for death.” The Seewald family just posted this six hours ago and since then they are getting a lot of comments from people who follow them that either agree or don’t agree with their thoughts.

One follower, Sherry Carmichael, said, “This has nothing to do about your cult religious beliefs. The new president admits grabbing pussy is no big deal. You wouldn’t understand your son married into a family with a child molester which you supported. He’s exposing your grandchildren to being potential victims. Just so fame for the family.” Azhley13 explained it a bit saying, “No one is pro-abortion. People are fighting for a woman’s choice to choose. A woman’s choice is only a woman’s choice…we are not to judge. Be better ✌????” The Seewald family appears to be just ignoring these comments and not responding to anyone.

As Us Weekly shared, a lot of celebrities other than just the Seewald family are sharing their thoughts on the March, but most of them supported it. Several things happened today including Cher and Madonna spending time together backstage. Helen Mirren and Melissa McCarthy attended the Women’s March in New York City together on January 21, 2017. There was a sign that said, “Melania: Blink Twice If You Want Us to Save You.” Nick Viall of The Bachelor was at the big event as well. Katy Perry marched with her sister and Miley Cyrus shared that she supports Planned Parenthood. If you check out social networks, celebrities everywhere were at the March and sharing their thoughts about it.

As She Knows shared recently, Ben Seewald has been busy with a second baby on the way. This family is very outspoken on their beliefs and they have made it clear they have conservative values. It turns out that Ben has recently started a job as a preacher. It is going to be interesting to find out exactly what all he has to say when he does a sermon and if his actual thoughts on abortion and the Woman’s March will come out or not. Ben Seewald’s fans would love to hear what he thinks.

What do you think of what Ben Seewald's family posted on Instagram about abortion? Do you think the high-profile family should keep these opinions to themselves?

