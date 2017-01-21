Ben Affleck Responds To ‘Sad Affleck’ Meme, Details What He Learned From ‘Batman V Superman’

Around the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, just after the reviews for the blockbuster had emerged and revealed that it wasn’t quite the critical darling that Warner Bros and those involved had envisioned, Ben Affleck became a viral sensation courtesy of a video of him looking despondent after being informed of the negativity.

The video of Affleck staring into space after being told by Yahoo Movies UK about the poor reviews for Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice was accompanied by Simon And Garfunkel’s Sound Of Silence, and became an online hit. During a recent interview with Radio 1, via Comic Book, to mark the release of Live By Night, Ben Affleck’s latest venture as a director, Affleck took the opportunity to address the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme.

After being asked about what he had learned from working on Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Ben Affleck at first jokingly responded,

It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon and Garfunkel tracks over it. That’s one thing I learned.

After this quip, Ben Affleck decided to get serious about just how much he’d actually learned under the stewardship of director Zack Snyder on the $250 million blockbuster. Affleck was particularly attentive during the production of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice because he hadn’t actually worked on a film of such a scale for close to 20 years. Ben Affleck added,

I learned a ton actually making that movie. I had not made a movie of that scale. I didn’t know what the sort of technology was capable of doing nowadays. The last big blockbustery movies I made wasArmageddon which was in 1997, and so the rest of them had been The Town and Gone Girl and stuff like that, so you know, the technology had really changed the way those movies were being made was fascinating, so I learned a tremendous amount.

While the critics might not have been so kind to Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Ben Affleck did insist that he’s received much kinder words and messages of support from movie fans that he meets on the street. At the same time, coming face to face with such moviegoers, helped to remind Affleck of just how huge the audience for these movies actually is.

Affleck told Radio 1, via Boston,

You have no idea how big these movies are. They’re so much bigger than any other kind of movie, and everybody goes and sees it. I hear nothing but really nice things about the movie, which [is] nice, because that’s not what I got from the critics.

Of course, Ben Affleck will have another chance to try and win over superhero fans when he portrays Batman again in his very own solo film. We’re still not exactly sure when Affleck’s Batman blockbuster will be with us, as he’s currently busy putting the finishing touches to the script, as well as preparing to star and direct it. During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, via DCEU Facts, Ben Affleck opened up and admitted that he’s long grown tired of the constant queries about when Batman will be released. Affleck declared,

Oh my God, it’s such a pain in the ass. It’s, like, every time I mention Batman it gets this huge click bait. And when I was doing this movie, it took me two years to get it together, but no one ever asked me, ‘Where is Live by Night?’ They ask me, ‘Batman, Batman, Batman.’ ‘Batman’ is coming along. It’s going to be great. We’re going to make something really special. We’re going to take the time to make it right. We’re going to do it good. We’re going to do it the right way and the fans are going to love it.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros]