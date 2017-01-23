NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony To Cavs, Kevin Love To Nuggets, Kenneth Faried To New York Highlight Seven-Asset Deal

The string of NBA trade rumors involving New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony won’t seem to slow down. FanRag Sports Network discusses Anthony’s desire to remain with the Knicks but also points out that “it’s understood” that Anthony would waive his no-trade clause for a chance to play with his good friend LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another player who is rumored to be on the Cavs’ radar is Denver Nuggets point guard Jameer Nelson. Cleveland has been in the market for a backup point guard for months, and Sports World News details that Nelson is exactly the type of veteran playmaker that the Cavaliers need to play behind starter Kyrie Irving.

The Cavs’ inclusion in the rumor mill does not end with Carmelo Anthony or Jameer Nelson. Yibada reports that the Denver Nuggets may be interested in acquiring power forward Kevin Love from Cleveland. The article states that Nuggets power forward Kenneth Faried is likely to be part of any offer Denver makes for Love. According to ASZ News, the New York Knicks are perhaps the team most interested in Kenneth Faried, so they could become part of a transaction between the Cavaliers and the Nuggets.

Yardbarker reveals that things are not good between the Cavs and shooting guard Iman Shumpert. Shumpert was arrested for DUI late last summer (which did not endear him to the team), but this piece shares that Cleveland is concerned about Shumpert’s attitude and commitment as well. Due to the rumored worries the Cavs have about Iman Shumpert, his name has been bandied about in the rumor mill as a potential trade chip.

The latest NBA trade rumors are buzzing about a possible seven-asset swap between the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets. The scenario that is being debated online would see Carmelo Anthony and Jameer Nelson joining the Cavs, while the Knicks would add Kenneth Faried, Iman Shumpert, and a 2017 first-round draft pick (from Denver). The Nuggets would round out this three-team transaction by obtaining Kevin Love and a second-round draft choice from New York.

Jameer Nelson would indeed be an ideal candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ open backup point guard position, but Carmelo Anthony doesn’t appear to be as good a fit. The Cavs could play small with Anthony and LeBron James on the court together, but the team would no longer have a “legitimate” power forward if Kevin Love is sent out and replaced by Anthony. Kevin Love is also playing exceptionally well this season (averaging 20.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game), so swapping Love for Carmelo Anthony doesn’t seem like a logical move.

Unloading Carmelo Anthony may ultimately be in New York’s best interest, but it is doubtful they would agree to deal him for Kenneth Faried and Iman Shumpert. Neither of those players would be starters for the Knicks, considering they have Kristaps Porzingis at power forward and Courtney Lee at shooting guard. Lance Thomas is a nice bench player for New York, but if this trade took place, he would have to start at small forward — and that would present a problem for the Knicks.

The value in this rumored proposal would appear to be better for the Denver Nuggets, although this trade would leave them with only one point guard on the roster (Emmanuel Mudiay). Despite that issue, obtaining Kevin Love in his prime would be a good opportunity for the Nuggets. Love is a much better offensive player than Kenneth Faried, and on a team devoid of star players, Kevin Love would become a focal point if he was sent to Denver.

This sample from the latest batch of NBA trade rumors would be a legal transaction according to NBA trade and salary cap rules, confirmed via the ESPN NBA Trade Machine. However, this hypothetical deal would not be beneficial for either the Cavaliers or the Knicks. The Nuggets would probably like this trade scenario, but unfortunately for them, that’s a moot point since Cleveland and New York would be likely to say no to this rumored proposal.

[Featured Image by Kathy Willens/AP Images]