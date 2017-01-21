One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, And Niall Horan Honored For Their Solo Work: Fans Await New Harry Styles And Liam Payne’s Music

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction has one of the most powerful fan bases in music history. Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan have all spent a significant amount of time on Billboard’s Top 100 in 2016, due in part to their 1D fame, but also because of their extreme musical talent. They are attracting new fans as well as Directioners.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will all release solo albums in 2017. Harry Styles and Liam Payne still need to release lead singles to their albums as well, presuming they choose to follow the expected pattern.

When Harry Styles and Liam Payne finally release their solo singles and all the One Direction solo albums go out this year, the Billboard’s charts are going to feel the weight of One Direction’s power.

Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were both nominated for a People’s Choice Award, but according to J-14, Niall Horan edged out his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and the rest of the competition for Favorite Break Out Artist. It’s possible that Louis Tomlinson’s solo Single “Just Hold On” was too new to get into the competition.

Though Louis Tomlinson was not nominated for People’s choice, his EDM influenced single “Just Hold On” was received with a lot of enthusiasm, as One Direction fans downloaded it to infinity.

Zayn Malik’s Pillowtalk was an exemplary R&B piece that put his solo album, Mind of Mine in a good position to sell. Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine album was simply amazing. In terms of lyrics, vocals and musical arrangement, Mind of Mine reflected Zayn Malik’s creative genius.

One Direction fans are practically drooling with anticipation for Harry Styles’ new solo album. Everyone is so curious because rock and roll royalty and other music legends are so on board for Harry Styles.

Harry Styles has been photographed by Another Man dressed like Mick Jagger. Styles has also been hanging out with Ringo Starr and wearing black nail polish, alluding to some sort of reintroduction to classic rock style. Is Harry taking his album back to the very roots of rock and roll?

Niall Horan definitely went back to the very roots of music itself for “This Town.” While “This Town” sold incredibly well, few critics appreciated Niall Horan’s style for what it was. Many said “This Town” sounded very much like One Direction’s usual pop, but to those who recognized the genre, it was pure folk, reminiscent of the American Appalachian folk ballad, which was probably adapted from Irish Folk.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik are all exploring different genre and sounds. They are deepening their understanding of music history rather noticeably. Harry, Zayn, Louis, Niall, and Liam are also calling upon their natural creativity more without the control of record producers.

One Direction solos so far have been vastly diverse in nature. Zayn Malik’s sexy R&B album Mind of Mine was not only everything R&B should be, it was also hauntingly exotic, with a just a little ancient Asian flair for spice.

Louis Tomlinson’s EDM style single, “Just Hold On” was a lyrical masterpiece, with an unexpected dance feel. It’s rare for a song to combine both in just that way. “Just Hold On was true art, born of Louis Tomlinson’s heart and soul.

Liam Payne is creating an R&B album, but from the tiny unfinished sample, Liam released, it shows little resemblance to Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine which is also R&B. Liam Payne is going to the other side of R&B, perhaps. While Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine was bluesy and exotic, Liam Payne’s work could be a different flavor of R&B, judging from his collaborators, but fans will have to wait and see.

One Direction’s solo music has been vastly diverse, with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik taking on a different genre, but the experience Styles, Horan, Tomlinson, and Payne are gaining could be invaluable as they take One Direction into a more mature style.

Niall Horan’s solo single was reminiscent of timeless musical purity. It echoed something age old, that though perhaps simplistic fits well within the genre of Irish folk. Zayn Malik’s Mind of Mine called back to Zayn’s Asian roots.

Harry Styles has been exploring Classic Rock which was a turning point in music. Louis Tomlinson’s EDM represents anther huge divergence in the history of Music.

Will One Direction return from hiatus with a new vision for their music? Will they create a new sound based on the mixture of what they have learned?

Are One Direction’s Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson trendsetters, with the potential to lead music in a new direction?

