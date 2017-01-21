Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photos Of Her Meeting With President Obama

The day of President Trump’s inauguration, Kim Kardashian took to her website to share rare photos of her and Kanye taking daughter North West to meet with former President Obama.

Kim posted the flashback photos to both her website and Instagram on Friday as the nation tuned in to watch Trump become the 45th president of the United States. Kardashian had one message to send to Obama as she shared the sweet memories:

“Thank you for leading our country. You will be missed.”

The photos include Kim and Kanye posing with Obama as the 36-year-old reality star holds a crying North. Kim said little North had fallen down during the family’s trip to the White House, and was crying for the photo until President Obama gifted her with a package of M&Ms. However, North was once again in tears as Kim wanted to keep the candy as a memento.

“Oh Northie!!! North fell and was crying so Potus gave her White House M&M’s. She smiled when I opened the box but I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn’t let her eat them so she cried again”

Kardashian ended the caption with a cry laughing emoji to suggest the mood wasn’t serious as she denied her daughter the chocolate. However, Obama surely would have given North a second box if Kim asked.

Kim’s photo received almost 2 million likes as her fans supported her messages and made comments such as “beautiful family.” Kardashian’s first post on Friday featured her animatedly talking with a smiling Obama as she thanked him for his work as president.

“Thank you Mr. President. You will be missed!”

It seems Kim truly appreciated President Obama as she continued to post flashback photos from their meeting. However, it seemed fans had something different to say this time as they inquired as to why Obama took the time to meet with the Kardashian and her family.

“Omg why’d he meet with Kim????? Yuck. This is the only thing that just tarnished his legacy. Shes not good enough to breath his air.”

“I thought she was banned from the white house lol.”

Despite the naysayers, Kim continued to share photos of her meet-and-greet with Obama.

Perhaps the sweetest photo Kim shared was of Obama meeting North as he gently introduced himself to the tot. North is seen grabbing hold of the former president’s arm as he reaches out to her. Kardashian captioned the moment saying she can’t wait to show the priceless photos to her kids once they’re grown.

“What an era! I posted some amazing memories on my website/app! I can’t wait to show these to my kids one day!”

While Kim sent a powerful message about her love for the 44th president, her fans noticed something else about the photos: the quality. It seems Kardashian is keeping in line with her latest Instagram project as the recent images feature some kind of filter that makes them appear dated and a bit blurry. And it definitely did not go unnoticed by her followers.

“Wtf is the quality of this pictures? Did kim get a flip fone”

Us Weekly reported on the filter as the site claims Kim is “obsessed” with how her new Instagram photos appear.

“Kim Kardashian’s new Instagram family pics are part of a new photo series by husband Kanye West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz… ”

“Kim is obsessed,” the insider tells Us. “She loves the way they look.”

However, Kim’s fans are accusing her of trying to make her photos appear “poor” as the quality is distorted.

“…the famous family appears to be hanging out in uncharacteristically simple settings, such as large empty rooms with minimal furniture. Many social-media users have accused Kardashian and West of trying to look ‘poor.'”

But Kardashian’s posts featuring President Obama send a different message, despite featuring the same filter as her other posts. One Instagram user feels as if Kim is stil flaunting her luxury lifestyle as she shares the fact that she once met the president of the United States.

“You are a spoiled brat. I’m done with looking at your stupid photos of your elite life.”

It seems no matter what Kim shares, there will always be mixed reviews from her followers.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images