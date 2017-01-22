New ‘Fire Emblem’ Games Are Coming To 3DS, Switch, And Mobile With More Amiibo

Less than a week after the announcement of Fire Emblem Warriors for the new Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo has delivered another special Nintendo Direct presentation to unveil three additional Fire Emblem games and two new Fire Emblem amiibo.

A new mainline #FireEmblem game is coming to Nintendo Switch, a first for home consoles since 2007! Look forward to a planned 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/LyXzWEHcOw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 18, 2017

Fans of a series may be tempted to purchase a new console, like the Nintendo Switch, if a game in the series is exclusive to the system; and, it would seem Nintendo is prompting Fire Emblems fans with more than one reason to pick up a Switch. If the Warriors spin-off isn’t enough, the promise of a new core title that can be played both on-the-go and on an HD television screen is likely to be of interest to both fans of the more recent 3DS games, Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates, and those who’ve enjoyed playing Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance on the GameCube or its sequel Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn on the Wii.

Other than the game’s announcement, no artwork or details have been revealed other than an expected 2018 release date. Nintendo’s official statement reads as follows.

“For the first time since Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn on the Wii console in 2007, a new mainline game in the series is being developed for a Nintendo home system, with the ability to also be played on the go! The new game is scheduled to launch in 2018.”

The Fire Emblem Direct live stream does provide more information about the games launching in 2017, though, including Fire Emblem Warriors. Koei Tecmo Games is teaming up again with Nintendo after the successful Hyrule Warriors to bring their signature hack-and-slash gameplay to another beloved franchise. Part of the magic of Musou games is the blending of fast-paced gameplay with a rich cast, of which each character brings a unique fighting style or element to the battlefield. The Fire Emblem series has a wealth of distinctive characters to choose from, but it’s not yet known who’s slated to make an appearance in the game or how they will come together. The live stream video just shows Chrom taking down a bunch of enemy soldiers with his trusty Falchion blade.

…And we're pleased to announce that #FireEmblem Warriors is also coming to New Nintendo 3DS systems! Both versions arrive Fall 2017. pic.twitter.com/cFCrOczJtS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 18, 2017

Some of the new gameplay footage also shows Fire Emblem Warriors is being developed for the 3DS; although, the fine print in the video states the “game is only playable on a Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS, or New Nintendo 3DS XL system.” This note indicates those with a Nintendo 2DS, or an older Nintendo 3DS without the built-in NFC reader, may have to upgrade to one of the New 3DS systems or the Switch to play it.

Announcing Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems! #FireEmblem pic.twitter.com/JpQGN5IpcB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 18, 2017

Compatibility seems to be less of an issue with Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, as it is playable on all 2DS and 3DS systems. It’s also inspired by the second game in the series, Fire Emblem Gaiden. Released in Japan in 1992, Gaiden hadn’t made an appearance in the West until now, making Fire Emblem Echoes the first time many players get to experience its storyline.

Valentia is a land of two extremes, as the Southern kingdom of Zofia seems carefree on the surface but its people have become spoiled and depraved over time. In contrast, the harsh conditions of the Northern kingdom of Rigel have made its people strong and tenacious, yet cold and heartless. The game tells the story of childhood friends Alm and Celica, who make a pact to never let the divisive world around them break their bond of friendship. As the children grow up, though, they find themselves working to bring peace to their war-torn home in their own ways.

#FireEmblem Echoes is inspired by the second installment of the series, Fire Emblem Gaiden, released exclusively in Japan in 1992. pic.twitter.com/C3txgJBfaA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 18, 2017

Gaiden’s free-roaming gameplay and dungeon battles are another part of what make it a distinctive entry in the series. These elements are included in Shadows of Valentia, but they’ve been enhanced with voiced characters and 3D graphics that look and feel like the more recent Fire Emblem games. Another modern gameplay element is amiibo connectivity. Lead characters Alm and Celica both get their own amiibo figures, with details on functionality forthcoming. The two new amiibo are sold together in a double pack, which is set to make its debut in North America on May 19 alongside the game.

New amiibo figures of #FireEmblem Echoes protagonists, Alm and Celica, will be available May 19. pic.twitter.com/qr5bXJ0HMA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 18, 2017

Wrapping up the announcements is news of the first Fire Emblem mobile game. Called Fire Emblem Heroes, players with iOS or Android devices can summon characters from throughout the series’ history. Heroes like Marth, Lucina, and Sothe can be randomly obtained and then added to the player’s party using orbs that can be obtained in-game or through in-app purchases.

Before the free-to-download mobile game comes to Google Play and the App Store on February 2, fans can vote for which characters they’d like to see make it onto the roster. Whether Roy’s your boy, or if you just like Ike, you can make your voice heard by voting on Nintendo’s event page. Those who are part of the My Nintendo rewards program get a Platinum point with their vote as a bonus.



To see the announcements for all the new Fire Emblem games, watch the entire Nintendo Direct video below.

