We Could See Brock Lesnar Wrestle On ‘Raw’ Before ‘WrestleMania 33’

It’s been nearly 15 years since we last saw Brock Lesnar have a match on Monday Night Raw. But, we could see The Beast wrestle for the first time since his return back in 2012 at some point in the near future.

Lesnar is scheduled to appear on every single episode of Raw, with the exception of one, from now until WrestleMania 33. That means that we’ll regularly see him on WWE television for roughly the next three months.

Usually when Lesnar appears on Raw, he just stands behind his advocate, Paul Heyman, and doesn’t really do much. But, that certainly wasn’t the case on this past Monday’s show, and, according to Cageside Seats, it won’t be the case going forward, as they’ve reported that he’ll more than likely have a match or two on Raw from now until April 2.

If Lesnar does end up wrestling on Raw in the next couple of weeks, don’t expect him to be in the ring with a high profile opponent, and don’t expect his matches to last longer than one minute. In fact, the idea could be for him to beat everyone in less time than Bill Goldberg beat him, so his matches will probably involve one or two German Suplexes, and an F-5.

One of Lesnar’s potential Raw opponents could be Sami Zayn, who was taken out by Lesnar this past Monday night. Of course, Zayn is quite popular, but he hasn’t been pushed as a main event guy, so WWE probably wouldn’t have any issues with putting him in the ring with Lesnar for a squash match.

As of right now, the main event of WrestleMania 33 is going to be Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg. We don’t know if it’s going to be a title match, or if it’s just going to be a standard singles match. Both men are in the Royal Rumble, and Goldberg is scheduled to appear on the Fastlane show in early-March, so Lesnar could win the Rumble, and Goldberg could end up winning the Universal Championship at Fastlane.

Both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to appear on this coming Monday’s Raw in Cleveland, Ohio, which will be the final event before the Royal Rumble show next Sunday. We’ll probably see a face to face confrontation between the two, but anything physical will probably be saved for January 29.

As of this writing, neither Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg are listed as the favorite to win the Royal Rumble match, as Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe are the top picks to win the match according to Sky Bet.

As previously mentioned, Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg is scheduled to be the main event of WrestleMania 33, and it’s one of only three matches that are currently booked for the show. The other two are Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal and Triple H vs. Seth Rollins.

If Lesnar doesn’t end up wrestling on Raw before WrestleMania, he will wrestle at a few WWE live events, which won’t be televised. WWE hasn’t announced his opponents for the events, but, just like if he wrestles on Raw, the matches probably won’t last longer than one minute.

Lesnar has wrestled short matches at WWE live events over the last year or so against guys like Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston, Big Show, and many others.

WWE is trying to boost their television ratings heading into their biggest show of the year, and having Brock Lesnar wrestle on free television would be a great way to do it, even if his scheduled match ends up being a one-minute long squash match.

