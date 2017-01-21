Kristen Stewart Talks Being Social Media Shamed By Trump, Says He Was ‘Really Obsessed’ With Her

On Friday, the same day that Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th POTUS, Kristen Stewart talked about her experience of being social media shamed by the former reality TV star. The 26-year-old actress was targeted by 70-year-old Trump on Twitter nearly four years ago; at the time, Kristen Stewart and her relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson were dominating social media and celebrity news cycles.

In an unsolicited piece of “advise” to Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend, Trump advised Pattinson that he could “do much better” than Stewart. According to Trump, Kristen Stewart had cheated on her boyfriend “like a dog.” Trump added that Pattinson shouldn’t take Stewart back, because she would only cheat again.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

At the time, Trump was nothing more than a super-rich reality TV star, and according to Stewart, she didn’t think much about his social media shaming, strange as it was.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Bizarrely enough, Trump’s Kristen Stewart fascination and tweets didn’t end with just the one. He followed up his original assessment that she had cheated “like a dog” with another gem. Just days later, Trump gave the world a taste of his political Twitter persona when he tweeted out that “everyone knows he is right,” followed by more relationship advice for the young Twilight couple.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

As Fox News reports, Kristen Stewart addressed the years-old social media shaming as Trump was being sworn into office. According to Stewart, Trump was “really obsessed” with her when he tweeted out his unwanted and unwarranted Twitter dating advice to Kristen and then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me… which is f**king crazy. I can’t even understand it.”

According to Stewart, she doesn’t even understand what could have made her the target of Trump’s wrath, or why he would be interested in something as unrelated to his life as the relationship of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

In the Variety interview where Kristen’s comments on Trump’s 2012 tweets about her relationship originated, the Twilight star’s interviewer Elizabeth Wagmeister got a little political, citing “tradition,” when she asked Stewart what she would tell girls who are concerned about the new POTUS. Kristen Stewart responded that girls and women “should be” worried about a Trump presidency.

“As they should be.”

That was when Stewart was asked what message she has for young women.

“Ladies, stand up for yourself! I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f**king so humanitarian.”

That’s when the Kristen Stewart interview turned to Trump’s past negative commentary about “powerful” women in general and Stewart in particular.

In the midst of the discussion about the new POTUS’ inappropriate comments regarding Kristen Stewart’s relationship, the interview naturally turned to the subject of the Women’s March on Washington, taking place today in D.C. and around the world. It has been widely reported that the grassroots anti-Trump march, created in direct opposition to the inauguration of Donald Trump, had more attendees than the inauguration itself.

If not in D.C. alone, then definitely around the nation and the world.

At the time of the Kristen Stewart Variety interview, the Women’s March on Washington was still a day away. However, Kristen lamented that she would be unable to attend the main event in D.C., citing other obligations.

“I was really disappointed that I couldn’t be in D.C. for the march, and I was like, I’m sure somebody is going to be doing something here and they are and I’m really thankful for that.”

At the time of her Variety interview, during which she slammed Trump for his inappropriate and disturbing 2012 “obsession” with her, Stewart was in Park City, Utah, attending the Sundance Film Festival. At the 2017 installment of the annual film festival, Kristen Stewart made her directorial debut with a short film, Come Swim.

