NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Updates On Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap, Goran Dragic And More

The flow of NBA trade rumors continues to increase as we get closer to the February trade deadline. There is a lot of talk in the rumor mill that involves several prominent players and teams, so let’s take a look at some of the latest news regarding a few NBA stars who could be on the move soon.

The New York Knicks have not found any real success with small forward Carmelo Anthony as their featured star, and as the team limps along with a 19-25 record, the rumor mill has been loaded with potential deals that include Anthony. He has a no-trade clause written into his contract, but Real GM reports that Carmelo Anthony will consider waiving his no-trade clause if the Knicks decide that dealing him is their best option.

“I have the power, but still I would talk to them. We would be in communication if they feel like they want to go in a different direction, they want to start rebuilding for the future. If they tell me they want to scrap this whole thing, yeah, I have to consider it.”

According to ESPN, the Atlanta Hawks recently embarked on trade discussions with the New Orleans Pelicans regarding center Dwight Howard. Pelicans forward/center Anthony Davis has been very productive playing the center position for New Orleans this season, but the team is concerned about the physical pounding Davis has to endure playing in the middle. Due to this, the Pelicans began toying with the idea of acquiring a quality center so that Davis could move to power forward. Not everyone in New Orleans’ front office is on board with a possible deal for Howard, so these trade talks have cooled down for the moment.

RELATED ARTICLES ON THE INQUISITR:

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly put power forward Paul Millsap on the trading block and made it known to other teams that he was available, but then changed course and announced that they intend to keep him beyond the upcoming trade deadline — but the drama doesn’t end there. SB Nation reveals that teams around the league believe that Millsap may still be moved by the Hawks within the next few weeks, quoting ESPN scribe Marc Stein.

“You’d struggle to find a single team that believes Atlanta has permanently pulled All-Star forward Paul Millsap from the trade market. The skepticism has been so loud that it leads one to imagine Millsap might still prove to be the biggest name in play between now and February 23, assuming Goran Dragic indeed can’t be had and with Sacramento’s Rudy Gay suddenly out for the season.”

Speaking of Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic, his name has also been mentioned in various NBA trade rumors as of late. Fansided shares that the Orlando Magic just made the Heat a firm offer of center Nikola Vucevic and a future first-round pick for Dragic. Since the Heat already have star center Hassan Whiteside signed to a long-term deal, they decided to decline the offer. However, teams are showing persistent interest in Goran Dragic, and he is still thought to be a potential trade candidate within the next month.

The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have been discussing a possible swap of point guards, per Sports Illustrated. The Timberwolves’ Ricky Rubio and Reggie Jackson of the Pistons are the focal points of trade talks that have been taking place over the past few days, but if a deal is ultimately made, it will probably include other players as well. One of the additional players is rumored to be Minnesota small forward Shabazz Muhammad.

Every year at this time there are dozens of NBA trade rumors flying as teams look to improve their lot before the NBA trade deadline. Many of these potential deals will end up being discarded, but some of them may turn into actual transactions that will have an impact on the teams involved, in addition to the league as a whole. Stay tuned for more, because the rumor mill is just beginning to heat up.

[Featured Image by Charles Krupa/AP Images]