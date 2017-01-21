Jessica Lange Returns To Classic ‘American Horror Story’ Trailer For FX Drama, ‘Feud’ [Video]

Jessica Lange and American Horror Story have so much in common that when a trailer drops on FX with Lange in it, no matter what the name of the show is, it automatically channels the creepy and unnerving vibe of AHS.

That seems to be the case with the new show coming in March to FX, Feud, which will feature the former American Horror Story actress in one of the lead roles as Joan Crawford. For fans of American Horror Story and Jessica Lange, you will also get to see that she was literally made for this role, after all of the characters that she played on AHS, that echoes the real-life personality of Joan Crawford, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. pic.twitter.com/ozSqnjStEq — Jessica Lange (@JLangeDaily) January 19, 2017

For those who are unaware, Jessica Lange will be starring in Feud as the portrayal of the real-life Joan Crawford who famously had a feud with another real-life actress, Bette Davis (played by Susan Sarandon). Feud chronicles the latter part of their years that features the famous summit of their feud, which happens when they are both cast to star in the low-budget horror film, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

Fans of American Horror Story will be able to see that the new trailer released for Feud certainly channels the nostalgic feel of Jessica Lange as a character from American Horror Story. Although it clearly does show that the trailer earmarks the events coming in Feud, the creepy vibe and music could almost double as a “fake trailer” for American Horror Story that the show and the network have recently been debuting to their fans.

But Feud on FX, which is the brainchild of American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy, also has a few more actors from the American Horror Story troupe. Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates have both signed on to Feud to portray Geraldine Page and Joan Blondell, respectively. Both actresses are well-known names to the American Horror Story fandom and have a dedicated following. That might also be another reason why fans of Ryan Murphy followed the Hollywood producer over to his other hit crime drama on FX, American Crime Story, which went on to win major awards for its real-life portrayal of the O.J. Simpson trial back in 1994.

Although American Horror Story fans might see Jessica Lange as the perfect fit for the role of Joan Crawford on Feud, Lange actually spoke to the fact the she is quite different than Crawford in real life.

Joan Crawford was raised in poverty and her history with her mother was quite horrible. She was abused and she saw her own budding sexuality as a way to get out of her horrible situation and make the most of her life.

“She (Joan Crawford) lived with that always,” the former AHS actress Jessica Lange told EW about Feud. “That great fear of poverty. She used sexuality as comfort, as a bargaining tool, as punishment.”

Joan Crawford actually went to great lengths to make sure that her own beauty stayed intact, which included soaking her face in ice and witch hazel every day. This was something that Jessica Lange did not know about, but was featured in the movie Mommie Dearest, which starred Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford way back in 1981.

“The witch hazel was my shout-out to Mommie Dearest,” American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy told EW. “Jessica Lange has never seen Mommie Dearest. She’s like, ‘What the f*** am I doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m telling you, Joan Crawford did this!'”

Feud will premiere on FX on March 5 this year with American Horror Story alum Jessica Lange back under the Ryan Murphy umbrella once again.

[Featured Image by FX]