Nancy Sinatra Calls Out CNN For Fake News – They Claim She Was Upset Donald Trump Danced To Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’

Can major news outlets like CNN be guilty of sharing fake news with their readers? According to Nancy Sinatra, they certainly can. The daughter of Frank Sinatra called out CNN after they claimed she was upset over Donald Trump’s use of her father’s popular song “My Way” to kick off the first dance of the Inauguration Ball on Friday evening.

It’s no secret that Nancy Sinatra is not a Donald Trump fan. An avid supporter of the ACLU and an activist in her own right, Nancy even divulged recently on Twitter that her dad, Frank Sinatra was a lifelong Democrat. Normally, it would be safe to assume that as an activist and the daughter of a dedicated Democrat that she might actually be upset when Donald Trump opted to use her father’s song for the first dance at his Liberty Ball. However, Nancy never said anything until CNN tweeted about her upset. At that point, she took a moment to call them out for making up a story about her.

PRICELESS!!! Patriots across America are standing up to FAKE NEWS! Thank you Nancy Sinatra for EXPOSING @CNN! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/3NoHf84NPa — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 20, 2017

The tweet and Nancy’s response have been deleted according to Fox News, but as usual, screenshots of both have been saved. It turns out that CNN was just responding to another tweet from Nancy Sinatra, but it looks like they took her humor for anger and no one even bothered to ask her for clarification.

When asked how she felt about the new POTUS using Frank Sinatra’s song for the first dance by one of her Twitter followers, Nancy responded with the tongue-in-cheek, “Just remember the first line of the song.”

For those who may not know the lyrics of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” the song starts out with the line, “And now, the end is near.”

CNN turned around and published a story about Nancy Sinatra’s comment and tweeted it with a comment that said, “Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father’s song at inauguration.”

Nancy responded right on CNN‘s tweet and said, “That’s not true. I never said that. Why do you lie, CNN?”

“Oh, man! I’m not angry,” Nancy said in another tweet. “What a rotten spin to put on a harmless joke.”

“I’m not sure why this became such a big deal. It was really just a joke.”

Nancy Sinatra went on to discuss the whole controversy over her father’s famous song with her fans on Twitter. For those who don’t know, Nancy is very active on the social media platform and often responds to her fans comments and questions.

Nancy Sinatra destroys Donald Trump with her kickass tweets https://t.co/ZsLFDGXlsN pic.twitter.com/4uJaNIelmj — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 19, 2017

When another Twitter follower asked Nancy if she really was upset about Donald Trump dancing to “My Way,” she replied, “Actually I’m wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president.”

Nancy Sinatra has and is still speaking out against Donald Trump for many of his actions and policies as he takes over the White House. She clearly wasn’t upset by his use of her dad’s song but she will continue to be an activist and let her feelings be known about the direction that the United States has currently taken. Nancy even took up for Meryl Streep during her epic Golden Globes speech recently.

“Meryl Streep is a patriot speaking for those of us who don’t have a forum or a voice. Thank you, Meryl,” Nancy tweeted.

With all of the attention on what constitutes fake news, is CNN guilty in the case of their claim that Nancy Sinatra was upset?

[Featured Image by Tabatha Freman/Getty Images]